A clear path to value: Overcome challenges on your FinOps journey

Organizations should develop a phased approach over time instead of attempting to implement everything from day one. Having the right people, processes, and technology in place is essential for validating changes and understanding their impact on the consumption model and usability.

It’s crucial to lay out a clear journey path by defining the current state, establishing the future state, and devising a transition plan from the current to the future state with a clear execution strategy. To ensure repeatability across different organizations or business units within your organization, it’s essential to establish well-defined design principles and maintain consistency in adoption. Monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) is essential to track progress effectively.

Many organizations are already considering FinOps approaches today, although often not in the most cost-effective manner. Rather than addressing root causes, they apply temporary fixes that result in ongoing challenges. These temporary fixes include:

Periodic Reviews: IT teams convene periodically to address performance issues stemming from sizing or overspending, often in response to complaints from finance teams. However, this reactive approach perpetuates firefighting rather than proactive self-optimization.

Architecture Patterns : Regular updates to architectural patterns based on new features and native services from hyperscalers may inadvertently introduce complexity without clear metrics for success.

: Regular updates to architectural patterns based on new features and native services from hyperscalers may inadvertently introduce complexity without clear metrics for success. External SMEs: Bringing in external subject matter experts for reviews incurs significant costs and requires effort to bring them up to speed. Relying on this approach contributes to ongoing expenses without sustainable improvements.

To avoid these pitfalls, it’s crucial to establish well-defined KPIs, benchmarking, and processes for real-time insights and measurable outcomes.

While some organizations assign FinOps responsibility to a centralized team for monitoring spending and selecting cloud services. This approach can create silos and hinder visibility into planned changes, leading to dissatisfaction and downstream impacts on service delivery. Federating FinOps activities across the organization ensures broader participation and diverse skills, promoting collaboration and avoiding silos.