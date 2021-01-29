There are 4 steps in our development cycle that we found as most effective and also most efficient.

Local development Run in docker-compose environment Run in staging environment Release to production

This 4 step process assures us that we are able to quickly identify problems before they happen in production, fix them quickly, and keep everything contained.

Of course we don’t want to cause too much overhead on the testing phase, so if our environments are set up correctly, testing in each of them should not take more than a few minutes.

Local development: The obvious step of developing our python code locally and making sure it’s running in our local Airflow environment.

Docker-compose env: After finishing developing our pipelines locally and making sure everything works, we spin up this environment using the same docker image we use in our staging and production environments. This step helps us to easily locate and fix problems in our pipeline that we didn’t encounter during the development process, with no need to wait for a k8s deployment or CI pipelines to run.

It is really easy to debug our DAG in a semi-production system with docker-compose, and to fix issues quickly and test again.

Staging environment: our staging environment is almost the same as our production one. It is running on a Kubernetes cluster deployed with helm3. The difference is that we create a staging environment for each git branch. After development is finished and everything works as expected in our docker-compose environment, when the developer pushes their code into the gitlab repository and opens a Merge Request, our CI\CD starts building it’s image with the new code and deploying it to a cluster with a specific namespace. We are using git-sync (link resides outside ibm.com) for our DAG folder in this environment, so we’ll be able to quickly fix issues we find here without waiting for a CD job to deploy our image again. When the code is being merged, this environment is deleted.

Production environment: This is the step where we publish our DAGs to production. The developer merges their changes into master, and the CI\CD process is capable of taking the new changes and deploying them into production. We managed to get to a place where it is very rare that we have problems with our production pipelines that we couldn’t encounter before.

Wrapping things up with some concrete tips:

Structure your folder in a way that your business logic is isolated and accessible whether you want to run it from Airflow or from another orchestration system.

Use docker-compose for development, and kubernetes with helm for staging and production deployment. Using a semi-production environment with docker-compose makes it so much easier to locate and fix issues with your pipelines and keep the development cycle short and effective.

As part of your CI\CD, make sure you create a staging environment for each Merge Request. In this way you’ll be able to test your DAGs before they go to production in an almost equivalent environment.

In your staging environment, make sure your DAG folder is git-synced with the deployment branch. This is how you quickly fix issues in your staging environment without waiting for a CI\CD pipeline to be finished.

Setup your environments correctly to ensure this process is efficient and not time consuming. Use the docker-compose and helm best practices and share the configuration between them.

Your production environment is a temple. Following the above steps will help you to make sure that all code that enters this environment was carefully tested.

