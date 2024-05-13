Buy a domain name. Associate that domain with a DNS server. Done.

When you’re spinning up a presence on the internet, domain registrars make it easier to get started with a basic authoritative domain name system (DNS) hosting. That’s what most small businesses need ultimately—a reliable service that answers DNS queries. No more, no less.

Yet at a certain point, any thriving business starts to outgrow the standard DNS offering provided by most registrars. There’s a natural ceiling where a company’s requirements around scale, performance and reliability outpace what registrar DNS can offer.

It’s usually a gradual realization, not a thunderclap moment. Over time, a series of creeping operational questions and concerns start to pile up, and when you look at the root cause, you realize that DNS is often the culprit. Hopefully, that realization comes before the limited capabilities of a registrar offering start to impact your business.

The IBM® NS1 Connect® team is aware of the power of premium DNS because we see the difference when our customers make the switch. Plus, we know that DNS issues persist because that’s what we live and breathe every day. But if you’re in the trenches, dealing with a thousand other issues daily, the signs aren’t as obvious. So, we compiled a few signs that it’s time to consider an upgrade.