Disrupting the patent ecosystem with blockchain and AI

Applying the power of AI and blockchain to IP assets enables a paradigm shift in how IP is understood and managed. Companies that understand and adopt this new paradigm will be rewarded.

Last year, we announced the inclusion of IPwe — the world’s first AI and blockchain-powered patent platform, among our selection of the next wave of enterprise blockchain business networks. The Paris-based start-up has since deployed a suite of leading-edge IP solutions, removing barriers by addressing fundamental issues within today’s patent ecosystem.

IPwe is partnering with IBM to accelerate its mission to address the inefficiencies in the patent marketplace. IBM Cloud and IBM Blockchain teams are working closely with IPwe on a multi-year project to assist IPwe in its mission to deliver world class solutions to its enterprise, SME, university, law firms, research institutions and government customers, with a heavy emphasis on meeting the needs of financial, technology and risk management executives.

In addition to giving patent owners tools that provide greater visibility, effective management, and ease of conducting transactions with patents, the IPwe Platform reduces costs for innovators, and creates commercial opportunities for those that wish to partner or engage in financial transactions.

The IPwe Platform, is a comprehensive solution that helps patent owners better understand and manage their patent assets. The IPwe Platform enables patent owners to:

Better understand your own patent portfolios — AI driven analytical tools identify commercially or financially interesting patents and evaluate relevance, importance, transactional value and other metrics that are easily understood.

Understand your position and the IP-based competitive landscape with tools to compare the relative strengths of your portfolio with your actual and potential competitors’ IP positions.

Evaluate and manage IP risk in ways that were simply not possible before, by proactively identifying sources of risk and utilizing mitigation strategies targeted to managing that risk on a far more cost effective basis.

Make it much simpler and less expensive to conduct all kinds of patent transactions, including acquisitions, licensing, sales, insurance, patent pooling and financings.

With patent assets, security and privacy being paramount, the IPwe platform leverages smart contracts underpinned by blockchain running on IBM Cloud.

IPwe’s mission is to drastically improve the management of this asset class and reduce the friction in patent transactions once appropriate and informed management decisions have been made. AI lowers discovery costs and blockchain lowers transaction costs. IPwe’s platform, based on The Linux Foundation Hyperledger, leverages these exponential technologies to make it easier for business executives to effectively understand, interact with, and manage these assets. The IPwe Platform is a place to begin to improve your IP performance.

IBM and IPwe have already joined together to create the Global Patent Registry (GPR), the world’s first blockchain registry collecting current, active, and historical patent records in a single freely accessible registry. By providing full transparency in patent identification and ownership, IPwe solves the fundamental problems of inaccurate data, outdated ownership records and lack of transparency in the IP ecosystem.

We are now working together to add leading-edge AI and blockchain features to the IPwe Platform, including smart pooling and enhanced reporting capabilities designed for business executives and IP professionals, like valuation, innovation, competitive analytics and FTO reports. Targeted for Q2 2021 is the advanced tokenization of patent and patent attributes that has the potential to fundamentally change how innovators and the capital markets interact and transact over the IPwe Platform.