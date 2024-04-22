Deployable architecture on IBM Cloud: Simplifying system deployment

Deployable architecture (DA) refers to a specific design pattern or approach that allows an application or system to be easily deployed and managed across various environments. A deployable architecture involves components, modules and dependencies in a way that allows for seamless deployment and makes it easy for developers and operations teams to quickly deploy new features and updates to the system, without requiring extensive manual intervention.

There are several key characteristics of a deployable architecture, which include:

Automation: Deployable architecture often relies on automation tools and processes to manage deployment process. This can involve using tools like continuous integration or continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, configuration management tools and others. Scalability: The architecture is designed to scale horizontally or vertically to accommodate changes in workload or user demand without requiring significant changes to the underlying infrastructure. Modularity: Deployable architecture follows a modular design pattern, where different components or services are isolated and can be developed, tested and deployed independently. This allows for easier management and reduces the risk of dependencies causing deployment issues. Resilience: Deployable architecture is designed to be resilient, with built-in redundancy and failover mechanisms that ensure the system remains available even in the event of a failure or outage. Portability: Deployable architecture is designed to be portable across different cloud environments or deployment platforms, making it easy to move the system from one environment to another as needed. Customisable: Deployable architecture is designed to be customisable and can be configured according to the need. This helps in deployment in diverse environments with varying requirements. Monitoring and logging: Robust monitoring and logging capabilities are built into the architecture to provide visibility into the system’s behaviour and performance. Secure and compliant: Deployable architectures on IBM Cloud® are secure and compliant by default for hosting your regulated workloads in the cloud. It follows security standards and guidelines, such as IBM Cloud for Financial Services® , SOC Type 2, that ensures the highest levels of security and compliance requirements.

Overall, deployable architecture aims to make it easier for organizations to achieve faster, more reliable deployments, while also making sure that the underlying infrastructure is scalable and resilient.