Deployable architecture on IBM Cloud: Simplifying system deployment

Deployable architecture (DA) refers to a specific design pattern or approach that allows an application or system to be easily deployed and managed across various environments. A deployable architecture involves components, modules and dependencies in a way that allows for seamless deployment and makes it easy for developers and operations teams to quickly deploy new features and updates to the system, without requiring extensive manual intervention.
There are several key characteristics of a deployable architecture, which include:
Overall, deployable architecture aims to make it easier for organizations to achieve faster, more reliable deployments, while also making sure that the underlying infrastructure is scalable and resilient.
Deploying an enterprise workload with a few clicks can be challenging due to various factors such as the complexity of the architecture and the specific tools and technologies used for deployment. Creating a secure, compliant and tailored application infrastructure is often more challenging and requires expertise. However, with careful planning and appropriate resources, it is feasible to automate most aspects of the deployment process. IBM Cloud provides you with well-architected patterns that are secure by default for regulated industries like financial services. Sometimes these patterns can be consumed as-is or you can add on more resources to these as per the requirements. Check out the deployable architectures that are available in the IBM Cloud catalog.
Deployable architectures provided on IBM Cloud can be deployed in multiple ways, using IBM Cloud projects, Schematics, directly via CLI or you can even download the code and deploy on your own.
Deployable architecture is commonly used in industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and government, where compliance, security and scalability are critical factors. Deployable architecture can be utilized by a wide range of stakeholders, including:
IBM Cloud helps in reducing the time that it takes to design the solutions that meet all of the compliance controls and regulations for your industry. The IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services offers a set of reference architectures that can be used as a starting point for meeting the security and regulatory requirements outlined in the framework. These reference architectures provide a solid foundation for deploying secure, compliant applications within the framework. Additionally, IBM Cloud offers preconfigured VPC landing zone deployable architectures, which are built using infrastructure as code (IaC) assets based on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services reference architecture.
