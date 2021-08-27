Data operations is the process of assembling the infrastructure to generate and process data, as well as maintain it. It’s also the name of the team that does (or should do) this work—data operations, or DataOps. What does DataOps do? Well, if your company maintains data pipelines, launching one team under this moniker to manage those pipelines can bring an element of organization and control that’s otherwise lacking.

DataOps isn’t just for companies that sell their data, either. Recent history has proven you need a data operations team no matter the provenance or use of that data. Internal customer or external customer, it’s all the same. You need one team to build (or let’s be real, inherit and then rebuild) the pipelines. They should be the same people (or, for many organizations, person) who implement observability and tracking tools and monitor the data quality across its four attributes.

And of course, the people who built the pipeline should be the same people who get the dreaded PagerDuty alert when a dashboard is down—not because it’s punitive, but because it’s educational. When they have skin in the game, people build differently. It’s good incentive and allows for better problem solving and speedier resolution.

Last but not least, that data operations team needs a mission—one that transcends simply “moving the data” from point A to point B. And that is why the “operations” part of their title is so important.