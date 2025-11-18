Every public institution needs problem-solvers. I’m talking about independent operators, dedicated to citizen service, who are persistent enough to get the job done within the constraints of rules and regulations. When software demonstrates this type of intelligence, we say “it just works.” When it’s a person we say “she just gets it.”

Then there’s the other end of the spectrum, characterized by deferrals, delays and institutional inertia. Often a step behind or acting on outdated information, public servants may find their ability to execute constrained by the limits of legacy technology.

Millions of AI agents—and you no doubt know this if you find yourself reading this blog—will be built and deployed in the next few years. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 70% of surveyed executives say agentic AI is critical to their future strategy.1 The question is, what type of agents are you unleashing—problem-solvers or problem-creators?

The difference between the two comes down to a familiar foe: silos. It’s too tempting to confirm optimism bias during the ideal conditions of pilot season; when it’s time for prime-time—that is, wide-spread deployment—the rule-bound complexities of citizen-facing organizations impede progress. Tangled workflows, patchwork governance and inconsistent data access turn every agent into a one-off maintenance issue. What was supposed to drive productivity becomes a major productivity drain. Call it AI irony.

To safely adopt AI at scale, governments must orchestrate all their agents holistically, creating a roster of consistently governed AI collaborators that easily integrate with existing tools. When orchestration works, processes align, the boundaries between departments recede, and AI potential turns into real outcomes. Still, orchestration alone won’t win the AI race. Data is the differentiator. It’s the force that makes your agents—all of them, not just the POC test cases—fluent in your business and trustworthy enough to act autonomously.

After all, inaccessible data leads to low-value AI that fails to address constituent needs. Or worse, poorly managed data can turn AI into a liability that spreads errors faster and farther than ever before—introducing significant regulatory risk and a potential public relations headache.