Every financial services organization needs problem-solvers. I’m talking about independent operators, contemptuous of the type of hand-holding that plagues inefficient enterprises and confident enough to read between the lines. When software demonstrates this type of intelligence, we say “it just works.” When it’s an employee, we say “she just gets it.”

Then there’s the other end of the spectrum, characterized by deferrals, delays and institutional inertia. Often a step behind or acting on outdated information, these squeaky wheels grind everything to a halt and routinely elicit one of the most frustrated phrases in office-speak, “I’ll just do it myself.”

Millions of AI agents—and you no doubt know this if you find yourself reading this blog—will be built and deployed in the next few years. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 70% of surveyed executives say agentic AI is critical to their future strategy.1 The question is, what type of agents are you unleashing—problem-solvers or problem-creators?

The difference between the two comes down to a familiar foe: silos. It’s too tempting to confirm optimism bias during the ideal conditions of pilot season; when it’s time for prime-time—that is, enterprise-wide deployment—the complexities of financial services organizations impede progress. Tangled workflows, patchwork governance and inconsistent data access turn every agent into a one-off maintenance issue. What was supposed to drive productivity becomes a major productivity drain. Call it AI irony.

To safely adopt AI at scale, banks must orchestrate all their agents holistically, creating a roster of consistently governed AI collaborators that easily integrate with existing tools. When orchestration works, processes align, the boundaries between front-, middle-, and back-office functions recede, and AI potential turns into real outcomes. Still, orchestration alone won’t win the AI race. Data is the differentiator. It’s the force that makes your agents—all of them, not just the POC test cases—fluent in your business and trustworthy enough to act autonomously.

After all, inaccessible data leads to low-value AI that speaks the same impersonal monotone as your competitors. Or worse, poorly managed data can turn AI into a liability that spreads errors fast and far and introduces significant regulatory risk. Indeed, according to a survey of banking and financial services leaders from the IBM Institute of Business Value, 67% of respondents with AI and data responsibilities say that accuracy is hard to assess and that incorrect information can be read as fact.2 No good.