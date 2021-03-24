Creating a more interoperable blockchain future

Calls for interoperability began almost as soon as the second blockchain framework was built. Today there are permissioned blockchains (like The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric) which are preferred for many enterprises solutions, public blockchains for cryptocurrencies, and emerging blockchain identity frameworks that hold great promise for streamlining transactions in nearly every industry.

In the world of enterprise blockchain, why should we make blockchain users choose only one framework when they can get the benefits of leveraging multiple frameworks? The IBM Blockchain Platform is proud to announce our Tech Preview with Hedera Hashgraph (link resides outside ibm.com), representing a step towards increased interoperability for enterprise blockchain networks looking for the transparency of public but privacy of permissioned networks.

Since IBM entered the enterprise blockchain space in 2015, we’ve proudly worked to design our offerings to lead in both flexibility and security. IBM is continuously looking to improve the quality of options available to each of our customer’s in their approach to blockchain. There is no one size fits all model. Blockchain has and always will be a team sport and no company, not even IBM, can do it all themselves. Innovation is inevitable and if our bets on blockchain were correct, innovation would come from everywhere.

The importance of the ecosystem is what led us to join the Hedera Governing Council for Hedera Hashgraph back in 2019. Since we began our relationship with Hedera, they have done nothing but deliver valuable innovations that support and enhance capabilities within the enterprise blockchain space. We are thrilled with this Tech Preview to take another step forward in our relationship.