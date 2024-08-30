Closing the Gaps Between Fintechs and Legacy Banks

But this is no simple foot race. Traditional financial institutions (FIs), domestic regulators and the domestic and cross-border market infrastructures through which FIs connect have all recognized the need to change — to accommodate the shift in customer demands, speed, volume and market conditions, while ensuring safety and soundness in the system. While they can undertake some changes — either alone or in cooperation with each other — none of the traditional players can afford to fail very often or on a grand scale (the public and especially shareholders tend to get antsy about such things), so they are prone to taking less risk with depositor and shareholder funds.

The challenge occasionally cited by traditional FIs is that fintechs often don’t have to meet the same regulatory and compliance requirements that they do, and thus, fintechs are able to move more nimbly into some fields of business. While this may be true, this is not the only reality.

It is true that traditional FIs are governed closely: deposit-taking in most jurisdictions is limited to financial institutions that comply with a host of regulatory and legislative requirements to ensure that deposits are only accepted from, or loans made to, legitimate parties and business activities. Essentially, governments have made banks their police force in meeting the objectives of trust, safety and soundness in the system.

This does not mean, however, that FIs cannot innovate. Many can and do, but they are careful to do so on a smaller, incremental scale so that a failure doesn’t have a wider public or shareholder impact.

Fintechs, on the other hand, do not usually take deposits or do any lending themselves, so the same rules don’t apply. They can afford to take greater risks and often rely on one person or a small team of creative entrepreneurial folks to hatch and develop a new idea that may or may not be successful. That is, if they fail, there are usually fewer victims. Moreover, the creative entrepreneurial minds that lead fintechs would often be uncomfortable working in a more traditional environment.

This leads to fintechs playing a valuable and needed role — they act as the de facto research and development arm of the financial services economy. The other advantage for fintechs is their use of the latest technology; unimpeded by mainframe and legacy architecture, they can innovate quickly at a fraction of the time and cost for a traditional bank. Tech excels at messaging, and much of banking is a messaging business. Payments and investment purchases rely on simple messaging between parties and easy-to-use digital channels. Fintechs have outpaced FIs by executing messages faster and providing better, user-friendly interfaces. Companies like Questrade, Venmo (a PayPal company) and Wise (formerly TransferWise) continue to double down on speed and convenience, while also branching into every field of finance.