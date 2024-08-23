Mitigating the impact of climate change in insurance and other financial services

In recent years, financial services firms have realized that they need a decision-making strategy that accounts for the implications of climate change. Methodologies used in the past might not be enough to account for new weather patterns and extreme weather events.



Firms can also reduce their investment risk by using weather and climate data to make investment decisions. When firms are trading energy, for example, they can forecast renewable electricity generation based on predicted solar and wind patterns. Companies can follow this three-step process to address the implications of climate change in their business:

1. Get tools to accurately assess potential climate impacts

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite models 40 years of historical weather patterns. It enables forecasting on these time scales:

Immediate weather scale, looking two weeks ahead

Sub-seasonal scale, forecasting one year ahead

Climate scale, modeling up to the year 2100

Using a graphical user interface (GUI), financial services firms can view properties in the context of the climate risks in their specific location. This GUI enables a more complete risk assessment when considering an insurance or mortgage application. Financial services firms can use the tool for “what if?” analysis to better understand the likelihood of various climate scenarios and help to draw up mitigation plans to counter extreme weather risks.

2. Create an operational strategy to use weather data

A new or expanded team might have to fully take advantage of weather data throughout the business. Firms might need to overhaul their risk assessment and portfolio management practices to include climate risk and opportunity. Companies can use weather data to help write damage assessment reports, guide risk assessors on location and identify insurance claims fraud. Investment decision-makers also need weather and climate data so they can use it for better-informed trading in sectors such as energy, agriculture and food.

3. Engage customers with new offers

There are new opportunities to attract and retain customers by sharing climate intelligence. Insurance companies can, for instance, alert their customers to threats that their properties face so they can protect them. To defend against wildfires, property owners could clear furniture and vegetation around the property that might spread flames to the building. In areas vulnerable to flooding, they could add flood defenses and protections. In this way, financial services firms can reduce their financial risk while also increasing customer satisfaction.

Financial services businesses can also create new products by using weather and climate data. For example, if an extreme weather event happens, parametric insurance offers an agreed fixed payment. Customers can get paid faster because there’s no need to assess damage.

To respond to climate disruptions and manage the increased risk resulting from extreme weather events, financial services firms need accurate weather insights. The delivery of these insights should enable firms to understand the climate risk associated with countries or properties that they are interested in.

Not only does weather data help reduce the extent of losses, but it also creates new opportunities. Renewable energy forecasting can inform energy trading and insurance companies can help homeowners understand both the threats their properties face and how to counter them. By cutting the cost of extreme weather events and seizing new business opportunities, financial services firms can turn weather data into a powerful competitive advantage.