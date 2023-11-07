Climate change and extreme weather events threaten the financial stability of every sector, and being able to predict the impacts of climate change has become a business imperative.
The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite uses advances in AI and data science to offer accurate forecasting, intricate modeling and metrics for measuring physical and transition climate-related risks. Armed with better data, you can make better-informed decisions about risk management and how and when to implement mitigation strategies.
Custom dashboards, alerts, accurate weather data, and AI-augmented forecasts can help your business plan around severe weather events.
The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite provides a single comprehensive view of disruptive weather factors, including sea levels, wildfires, greenhouse gas emissions and forecasts of extreme weather events, to help you better assess and predict the financial risks associated with the impacts of severe weather and climate change.
Severe weather and climate events are becoming more unpredictable, resulting in greater uncertainty in assessing physical and transition risk to assets and supply chains. The Environmental Intelligence Suite combines historical data, weather and geospatial data, and intricate modeling to help quantify risk exposure and aid in your contingency planning and risk management.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
