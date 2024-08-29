Building your AI team: The roles your enterprise needs

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just about frameworks, data sources and pipelines—it’s also about people. Enterprises embarking on an AI journey have a much greater opportunity for success when they have executive leadership support and the right talent in key AI roles.

You know your business best and are in a position to make the right choices for your company. To help you think about your AI journey, here are suggestions from IBM concerning who should be on your AI team. Our experience suggests that these specific roles should be filled to get buy-in on the project and create a successful solution.