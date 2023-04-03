Bridge on the River Data: The transactional world and data fabric

The relationship between the transactional and analytical data was always a bit tensed. One maintained respectful distance from other, usually communicating through their common friend – data pipeline. It was going steady for at least two decades. But the uneasiness is growing now. And why so? Firstly, data pipelines can be slow. By the time the transactional data arrives at a data platform, like data warehouse or data lake, it is already stale. Thus, the insight generated may not be relevant anymore. In the current era of agile business, real-time insight matters. Secondly, it is a one-way route. The value travels from the transactional to the analytical world, but not vice versa. It is important that the feedback loop is established so that the generated insight can contribute to the transactional world directly.

None of the traditional data platform architectures, such as data warehouse or data lake, tried to bring these two worlds closer. They were built for the analytical world. Even the new data lakehouse architecture will have the same lacuna. But how about data fabric?

Gartner (link resides outside ibm.com) clearly mentions that “Data fabric covers both transactional and analytical systems”. Our definition of data fabric is completely aligned to it: “A loosely coupled collection of distributed services, which enables the right data to be made available in the right shape, at the right time and place, from heterogeneous sources of transactional and analytical natures, across any cloud and on-premises platforms, usually via self-service, while meeting non-functional requirements including cost effectiveness, performance, governance, security and compliance.”

But traditionally that was never done in data platforms. It was always exclusive to the analytical hemisphere of data world. How do we address this? How are we going to bring transactional systems under the new data platform architecture called data fabric?