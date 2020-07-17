Blockchain Newsletter for July: Are digital health passports in our future?

Health passports dominate digital ID discussion

After months of COVID-19 lockdown, many areas in the U.S. continue to grapple with the pandemic response while other countries around the world are starting to lift restrictions (with mixed results). To reopen safely, businesses are envisioning digital health passports as a way to verify coronavirus testing or immunity status today and, in the future, vaccination.

Tech companies and governments, many of which were pursuing blockchain-based identity solutions pre-pandemic, are fast-tracking their apps to market, including Microsoft,GE Aviation, Civic Technologies in partnership with UCSF Health, and the Canary Islands Ministry of Tourism. The concept remains controversial until vaccines are available, with the World Health Organization urging caution until we know more about protection afforded by antibodies.

Blockchain digital identity solutions are based on giving control over identity and personal information — think health data — back to the individual. But business also has a stake. Digital ID can give the financially underserved a way to satisfy Know Your Customer requirements, for example, and join the economy. And IBM, R3, Mastercard and 26 other entities joining the open source Trust Over IP project see digital ID and blockchain as a key to verifying identity online.

The financial sector is bullish on blockchain

The pandemic continues to influence the blockchain space in other ways, with IDC adjusting its 2020 worldwide blockchain spending forecast downward in response to recent events. Still, the forecast is for a healthy 57.7% increase in overall spending and USD 1.6 billion in investment from the financial community. Particularly in the fintech segment, blockchain investment is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 75.2%. In Hong Kong, 39% of fintech startups use blockchain.

Traditional banks are investing in enterprise blockchain to improve business processes. IBM, already a collaborator, joined 12 European banks as a shareholder in we.trade, a blockchain-enabled global trade finance network. New York-based Signature Bank announced a new client service, a blockchain-based digital payments platform that in private beta increased transaction volumes by about 15%. And the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority used blockchain to distribute cash to local banks.

Investment advisory firm Vanguard, in close collaboration with BNY Mellon, Citi and State Street banks and an unnamed securities issuer, successfully completed a blockchain pilot designed to digitalize end-to-end transaction flows for issuing asset backed securities. Anticipated benefits include increased speed and transparency with lowered cost and risk.

As more types of assets get digitalized — from money to tokens that stand for any kind of physical or digital-native asset — standards become essential. IBM, Accenture, Microsoft, Nasdaq, ING, UBS and 30 other organizations, including other blockchain companies, launched the InterWork Alliance to create those standards.