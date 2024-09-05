The Benefits of Migrating to IBM Cloud for SAP S/4HANA

For more than 20 years, Syniti (link resides outside of ibm.com) has helped companies from a variety of industries solve their complex enterprise data challenges. We work with some of the biggest organizations in the world, developing software-led data solutions to fit their needs. Our engagement goals are two-fold: First, we want to help companies reduce costs and increase time to value. Second, we want to make data accessible to businesspeople, not just data scientists.

Our customers trust us with their most sensitive data–human capital information, unique product information, and financials, to name a few. This is their lifeblood. Until recently, most of our corporate customers preferred to keep this important data on physical, on-premises servers. However, in the last few years, overall confidence in the cloud has grown, and many organizations are ready to move toward more cloud-based architectures.

When we began looking for a cloud provider, we knew we needed a company that could stand up to heavy scrutiny from our big-name clients—a company that would inspire confidence and provide a consistent and predictable cloud infrastructure. We already had a great relationship with IBM®, so we began our search with IBM Cloud®. A thorough evaluation of other cloud providers convinced us that IBM Cloud was the right choice for our business.