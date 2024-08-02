Asset lifecycle management strategy: What’s the best approach for your business?

Assets are the lifeblood of any successful business—from software programs tailored to meet an enterprise’s unique needs to a pipeline that stretches across oceans. One of the most important strategic decisions a business leader can make is how these assets are cared for over the course of their lifespans.
Whether you’re a small enterprise with only a few assets or a large-scale corporation with offices spanning the globe, asset lifecycle management, or ALM, is a fundamental part of your operations. Here’s what you need to know in order to build a successful strategy.
First, let’s talk about what an asset is and why they are so important. Companies use assets to create value. There are many different types of assets, both physical and non-physical. Examples of physical assets include equipment, office buildings and vehicles. Non-physical assets include intellectual property, trademarks and patents.
Each asset a company acquires goes through six main stages over the course of its life, requiring careful maintenance planning and management tactics to provide its owners with a strong return on investment.
The following are the six stages of asset lifecycle management:
When you’ve invested your hard-earned capital in the acquisition of assets, it’s important to keep them running at peak levels for as long as possible. Systematizing and executing an effective asset management strategy can produce a wide range of benefits for your organization, including the following:
Because of the increased complexity of asset maintenance and the technologies required to build an effective maintenance strategy, many businesses utilize enterprise asset management, coupled with a strong computerized management system (CMMS) and advanced asset tracking capabilities to manage their most valuable assets.
Enterprise asset management systems (EAMs) are a component of asset lifecycle management strategy that combines asset management software, systems and services to lengthen asset lifespan and increase productivity. Many rely on a CMMS to monitor assets in real time and recommend maintenance when necessary. Top-performing EAM systems monitor asset performance and maintain a historical record of critical activity, such as when it was purchased, when it was last repaired and how much its cost an organization over time.
Computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) are software systems that maintain a database of an organization’s maintenance operations and help extend the lifespan of assets. Many industries rely on CMMS as a component of EAM, including manufacturing, oil and gas production, power generation, construction and transportation. One of the most popular features of CMMS is its ability to spot opportunities for companies to perform regular preventive maintenance on their most valuable assets.
Preventive maintenance helps prevent the unexpected failure of an asset by recommending maintenance activities according to a historical record and current performance metrics. Put simply, it’s about fixing things before they break. Through machine learning, operational data analytics and predictive asset health monitoring, today’s top-performing asset lifecycle management strategies optimize maintenance and reduce reliability risks to plant or business operations. EAM systems and a CMMS designed to support preventive maintenance can help produce stable operations, ensure compliance and resolve issues impacting production—before they happen.
Asset tracking is another important component of asset lifecycle management strategy. Like EAM and CMMS, asset-tracking capabilities have also improved in recent years due to technological breakthroughs. Here are some of the most effective technologies available today for tracking assets.
Many of today’s asset lifecycle management (ALM) solutions leverage cutting-edge technology like real-time data delivered via IoT, AI-enhanced analytics and monitoring, cloud-based capabilities and powerful automation that can help streamline workflows. Enterprise asset management (EAM) with the IBM Maximo Application Suite helps companies optimize asset performance, extend asset lifespans and reduce downtime and cost. It’s a fully integrated platform that uses advanced analytics tools and IoT data to improve operational availability and spot opportunities to perform preventive maintenance.
