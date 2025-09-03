Infrastructure is at the center of our quality of life. From how we work to how we connect with others. Furthermore, a mix of global and local trends shape the daily lives of Australians.

One of the most urgent challenges is the need to modernize critical energy systems. This issue isn’t new, nor unique to Australia. Around the world, aging infrastructure is becoming too expensive, too inflexible and too risky to maintain in a rapidly evolving environment.

Legacy platforms in Australia—from outage response tools to emissions reporting and asset management systems—are expensive to run and raise incompatibilities. The issues include automation, data sharing and AI integration needed to respond to climate events, policy shifts and rising customer expectations.

The barriers to modernization—cost, complexity and perceived risk—kept many programs stuck in pilot mode. But systems once seen as too sensitive to upgrade can no longer be left behind.

This isn’t just about keeping pace. It’s about securing the future of Australia’s energy infrastructure, ensuring it remains reliable, compliant and capable of supporting the clean energy transition. Transgrid’s recent USD 179 million proposal to overhaul its control room systems is a clear example. The company warned that legacy tools are now “overburdened” and unable to manage the demands of a renewable-heavy grid.

Without urgent upgrades, real-time response to grid events—and overall system resilience—is at risk. Modernizing them isn’t just about “keeping up”—it’s about making sure Australia’s critical energy infrastructure is secure, compliant and future-ready.