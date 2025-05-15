As IBM accelerates alongside our clients on their AI-driven digital transformation journeys, we’ve seen and understand the value of using mainframes as a critical function to extend the value of an organization’s data. Even more telling, according to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 79% of IT executives agree that mainframes are equally essential for enabling AI-driven innovation.1

At IBM Consulting®, we see the move toward digital transformation and hybrid cloud not just as a trend, but a necessity for modern enterprises. The reality is, we’re not alone. Every day, our clients are recognizing the benefits of harnessing hybrid cloud architectures to help solve their challenges and identifying the steps they can take to better their business and remain competitive. And, despite a shift to hybrid-based architectures, organizations also continue to see the important role of mainframes for adapting and meeting their evolving business demands.

Enter IBM z17®, a platform that is a game-changer for organizations looking for mainframe management and hybrid cloud integration. With z17, organizations can unlock the full potential of their mainframe systems, transforming them into powerful engines of innovation and growth, designed to capitalize on their investments and minimize risk.

A hybrid cloud architecture that includes z17 allows clients to select “best fit” infrastructure that is built to optimize costs, create scale, achieve sustainability, reduce duplication and help ensure security while providing modern data access across a client's suite of applications. Leaning on our deep industry, functional and technical expertise, IBM Consulting can provide clients with customized solutions to modernize their mainframe applications on z17 by using new AI-powered tools, helping integrate mainframes with public cloud services.

By using AI, organizations can enhance their transactional workloads, accelerate modernization and development, and improve mainframe operations. Engineered for reliability, security and resilience, mainframes—and z17—can help further use vast stores of data to deliver valuable insights, innovation and business outcomes.

IBM Consulting remains focused on helping clients better their business and achieve their digital transformation goals, including mainframe modernization and the adoption of AI to drive innovation and value creation. We believe our work with clients to modernize their mainframe to z17, including the use of AI agents and agentic systems, can help facilitate their journey toward agility, with reduced costs, as part of their hybrid by design journey. To that end, we recommend three strategic approaches for clients as they evaluate mainframe modernization with z17: explore, enhance and expand.