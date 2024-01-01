Iskra Nikolova IBM Consulting Hybrid Cloud Services Leader

Before joining IBM in 2024, Iskra served as the Network & Infrastructure Executive at Telstra. In this role, she was responsible for fixed and mobile access networks, transport & intellectual property, as well as Telstra’s international network. Iskra has worked across a range of roles including product management, technology strategy and business development leading organisations, such as Singtel and Vodafone, across Europe and Asia. Born in Bulgaria, she moved to the UK in her late twenties, building a career in telecommunications at businesses such as Ericsson, MCI Worldcom and Cable & Wireless, holding several engineering and commercial roles.