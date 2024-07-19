Addressing data privacy compliance begins with data literacy

A centralized data policy is a gamechanger for enhanced data protection and general awareness around data use. First, key leadership roles, such as the Chief Privacy Officer (CPO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Data Officer (CDO), should be unified on an approach to compliance and privacy so that it is centralized across the business. While each has a distinct mission concerning the organization as a whole, an alignment of strategy between these offices can help advance an overall goal of data literacy and a unified data strategy that enhances data protection.

Creating a unified education program that is supported by senior leadership and aligned around common principles and practices can help achieve data literacy in an organization. Consolidating practical guidance, materials and education into a data-first educational program that is supported and enforced by senior leadership can give service lines information to help keep data protected.

When data literacy is at the heart of an organization, employees are better prepared to execute data-driven decisions. To help protect data and address data protection laws, put data literacy at the core of the business.