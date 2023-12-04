A look into IBM’s AI ethics governance framework

The case study observes that, “As AI is more widely adopted in business operations, organizations must ensure this technology is used ethically.” As AI use cases expand, broadly defined and abstract principles are proving to be insufficient by not providing clear processes for legal and ethical review.

IBM’s governance framework is built around four core roles within the company:

The Policy Advisory Committee: senior global leaders who provide oversight of the AI Ethics Board and help to establish the company’s strategy and risk tolerance.

senior global leaders who provide oversight of the AI Ethics Board and help to establish the company’s strategy and risk tolerance. The AI Ethics Board: a central, cross-disciplinary body that supports a centralized governance, review and decision-making process for IBM ethics policies, practices, communications, research, products and services. The Board recently published its point of view on foundation models addressing the risks that generative AI poses.

a central, cross-disciplinary body that supports a centralized governance, review and decision-making process for IBM ethics policies, practices, communications, research, products and services. The Board recently published its point of view on foundation models addressing the risks that generative AI poses. AI Ethics Focal Points: business unit representatives trained in AI ethics, who act as points of first contact to identify concerns, mitigate related risks for each use case and escalate issues to the AI Ethics Board where required.

business unit representatives trained in AI ethics, who act as points of first contact to identify concerns, mitigate related risks for each use case and escalate issues to the AI Ethics Board where required. An Advocacy Network: a grassroots-level network of employees across the many board workstreams who share and promote IBM’s technology ethics principles within their teams and scale AI ethics initiatives throughout the organization.

In addition, the CPO AI Ethics Project Office supports all of these initiatives, serving as a liaison between governance roles, supporting implementation of technology ethics priorities, helping establish AI Ethics Board agendas and ensuring the board is kept up to date on industry trends and company strategy.