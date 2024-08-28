5 ways to modernize applications for a sustainable future

Sustainability is a key focus for many organizations—even more so in the last year. In a recent study from the IBM Institute of Business Value, 93% of global consumers said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their views on environmental sustainability and many are willing to pay a premium for a sustainable future. As IBM Global Business Services Senior Vice President Mark Foster pointed out in his blog, “The pandemic has reminded us how connected we are to each other and our planet.”
Across industries, many organizations are already taking significant steps toward becoming more sustainable. It’s no longer a question of ‘if’ we should implement sustainable practices; it’s the ‘how’ that challenges today’s enterprises. As a technology leader, how can you take even greater action? How can you incorporate sustainable practices into new ways of working to support long-term environmental sustainability?
Perhaps one of the greatest untapped opportunities for sustainability lies in application modernization. The energy consumption footprint of digital technology is vast—for example, running applications with Python consumes over 75 times more energy (link resides outside ibm.com) than on C. As modernizing enterprise applications becomes an increasing priority for organizations around the world, it presents a unique opportunity to create more sustainable code and coding practices.
Coding tends to focus on functional requirements—does the app do what it’s supposed to do?—while building sustainability in coding is what’s known as a non-functional requirement. Important, yes, but not essential to the actual performance of the application. As a result, many organizations don’t yet have a culture where developers are even aware of the environmental impact of their code, let alone discussing ways to reduce it.
Whether your organization is just embarking on a sustainability journey or you’re well on your way, here are 5 ways you can adopt and embed sustainability into your application development, modernization and architecture decisions, and weave sustainability into the very fabric of your organization’s design principles.
All around the world, we are making great strides in the field of sustainability. IT sustainability and building sustainability in coding is just another step in a larger journey. Your choices—both those of your organization and your individual choices—will have long-term impacts on future generations. When we all find ways to practice sustainability in our respective industries and roles, we move toward a more sustainable future for everyone.
