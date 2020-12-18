12+ Factors for Containerized UI Microservices

Factor I: Codebase

“One codebase tracked in revision control, many deploys.”

Typically, an application is composed of multiple components, with each component supporting backend and UI functions. In a microservices architecture, each component — including any composite UI microservice — should be developed independently of other microservices by dedicated development teams. A composite UI microservice aggregates the UI from other microservices by following a pattern where the UI microservices are decoupled from the composite UI, while still providing a single-pane-of-glass experience. When you develop UI microservices, the code base should follow revision control and a single service with multiple deploys pattern.

Consider the following core principles when you are designing your UI microservices codebase:

Single responsibility: Each UI microservice has only a single purpose. For example, your application can have separate inventory UI, governance and risk UI, and cost management UI microservices. High cohesion: Each microservice must include all functions that are needed to serve its single purpose. Loose coupling: Each UI microservice must have no direct coupling with the composite UI or any other UI microservice.

The following diagram shows multiple separate UI microservices that plug into a main composite UI microservice at runtime to give a consistent experience:

Although each UI microservice is independent and can adopt its own choice of technology, designing microservices to use the same technology allows each microservice to share common components and drive consistency. For example, the composite UI and UI microservices in the preceding diagram can adopt different technologies, such as Node.js, React, and JavaScript. These UI microservices can be created using a source control repository, such as a Git repository. Then, specific versions of these UI containerized images can be stored in Docker Hub (link resides outside ibm.com).

With Docker Hub versions available, you can reference a specific image version in the container spec for pods and deployments. With this approach, you can have different versions of a microservice running in your development, staging, and production environments. Applications in these environments can then behave differently based on the configurations for each microservice version:

Factor V: Build, release, run

“Strictly separate build and run stages.”

Decoupled UI microservices provide a strict separation of build, release, and run phases. Each microservice team is responsible for completing tasks to commit code and build Docker images using the build pipeline. Node package manager can be used to install dependent packages for any Node-based UI microservice. The Docker image can also be published in the artifactory. You can then use the Helm Kubernetes Package Manager or Red Hat OpenShift Operators to package your application. These releases can be tagged and used in different development, staging, and production environments:

Factor X: Dev/prod parity

“Keep development, staging, and production as similar as possible.”

UI microservices can have dependencies on data from different backend microservices. These UI microservices should be designed to be deployed with the same architecture in any environment for consistency. Essentially, UI microservices should be able to handle various error conditions, such as backend API errors and application domain specific errors. Fault tolerance — such as when data or dependent services are unavailable — should be built into each UI microservice. This fault tolerance should include the composite UI, which should be tolerant towards any contributing UI microservice being unavailable.

Typically, UI microservices are developed and tested locally, which is not a production-ready approach. CI/CD processes need to run integration builds with key automated tests to catch integration issues as early as possible. For example, UI microservices can run Selenium-based functional tests with pull request builds and long-running Nightwatch-based tests running once a day to simulate a production-like data workload. The following screenshot shows a Selenium test output that is integrated with a Travis CI build: