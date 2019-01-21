10 startups in the next wave of enterprise blockchain business networks

In the enterprise world, the success of blockchain relies on building and scaling business networks. We’ve blazed a trail at IBM with several emerging networks such as IBM Food Trust™ and TradeLens. These blockchain networks are still in early days and show great promise, though there are many open opportunities to tackle use cases that are ready for enterprise adoption now.



This is why we believe that corporates partnering with startups is a winning strategy. As a result, IBM is systematically partnering with some of the best startups in the world through the new IBM Blockchain Accelerator program. We’re helping the most promising companies with existing traction to scale their blockchain business networks. If we collectively get it right, the opportunity is enormous – according to the World Trade Organization blockchain will create economic value of more than $3 trillion USD by 2030.

Today Columbia and IBM are announcing the following 10 growth-stage startups as participants in our NETWORK acceleration program. The founders and executives listed below will be actively working with IBM, Columbia and an all-star roster of mentors to create category-winning enterprise blockchain business networks. If you’d like to join any of these networks or attend our Demo Day on March 8th in NYC, please let us know.