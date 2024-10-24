Home Strategic Partnerships Microsoft
IBM and Microsoft partnership

Making enterprise-wide transformations a reality by accelerating hybrid cloud and AI strategies.

IBM® and Microsoft are well positioned to meet clients on their transformation journey with an open and collaborative approach to drive positive business outcomes.

Together, we help our clients implement and govern generative AI with solutions that embrace multiple models across hybrid cloud environments. Our teams offer a robust partner network of professionals who are industry-smart and multicloud adept.
Partnership highlights 30+ IBM Technology offerings on the Azure Marketplace

Clients can directly access IBM’s growing list of SaaS and customer-managed offerings, including AI, cloud and automation software on the Azure Marketplace. IBM Consulting® offers 80+ listings on the marketplace.

 3-time winner: 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

IBM, Neudesic and Nordcloud (acquired by IBM) were recognized for their ability to use Microsoft's technology to help clients succeed in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

  • India Partner of the Year Award - IBM
  • Americas Partner of the Year Award, Infrastructure and Application Innovation - Neudesic
  • Microsoft Finland Azure Migration Modernization Award - Nordcloud
 4-time finalist: 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

IBM, Neudesic and Nordcloud were recognized as finalists for innovation and expertise across 4 categories and in different geographies.

  • Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award - IBM
  • Denmark GSI Partner of the Year Award - IBM
  • Americas Security Partner of the Year Award - Neudesic
  • Microsoft Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award - Nordcloud

 

 #1 Red Hat® GSI

IBM Consulting® specializes in Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® (ARO). This commitment has helped us become recognized in 7 categories for this year’s Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, while helping clients simplify their application modernization journey.

 39 thousand + Microsoft certifications

IBM established 41 centers of Microsoft competencies across 170 countries and grew Azure certifications to 39 thousand. Our advanced specializations grew to 6 and we earned an Expert MSP designation.

Delivering joint value

Generative AI models come with new risks and complexities that require governance. watsonx.governance™ augments Microsoft Azure capabilities, providing the guardrails necessary to govern the end-to-end model lifecycle, proactively detecting and mitigating risk and managing compliance to the growing and changing AI regulations and industry standards. Read the blog: Introducing the watsonx platform on Microsoft Azure
IBM Copilot Runway, a new offering from IBM Consulting® is designed to help enterprises create, customize, deploy and manage copilots to seamlessly integrate generative AI into their organizations and enhance productivity and drive business success.
IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, offered on Microsoft Cloud, offers an intelligent asset management, monitoring, maintenance and reliability solution in a unified platform. Read the solution brief
IBM Consulting provides a broad range of application modernization services that span in-place modernization, hybrid cloud modernization, cloud-native and data services modernization. In collaboration with Microsoft, IBM Consulting offers tailored expertise to accelerate your modernization.
TargetProcess is a flexible, scalable agile project and portfolio management (PPM) solution designed for scaling agile delivery at speed and scale. It provides visibility, control and insights into projects and programs, enabling organizations to align strategies, prioritize initiatives, allocate resources effectively and measure progress towards desired outcomes. Learn more about TargetProcess
IBM's Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Cloud Native service brings together Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Defender for Cloud with the AI-powered security technologies that underpin IBM's TDR Cloud Native service.
IBM, Microsoft and Red Hat provide customers the ability to drive increased value from their choice of buying and deploying IBM technology on Microsoft Azure together with their cloud preference and investment in native Azure services and skills.

The growing IBM software portfolio spans Data and AI (including watsonx) Automation, Security and Sustainability while IBM Consulting lists 50+ offerings.

IBM Software offerings are available on the Azure Marketplace as SaaS (including StreamSets) and customer-managed options and align with customers who seek to draw down their Microsoft spend commitment.
Resources

How Kubota is changing the status quo in agriculture and sustainability with technology

With a keen focus on innovation and sustainability, IBM Maximo® Application Suite on Microsoft Cloud is helping to improve a system that supports the operating efficiencies and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities.

 Drilling down into data to transform the oil and gas industry

Wintershall Dea ramps up data science across its organization with IBM AI@Scale

 Gen AI Hackathon: How to Accelerate Innovation with Microsoft Copilot

Hear from hackathon leaders and participants as they share their experiences and insights on how to create prototypes and MVPs using Copilot.
IBM is a sponsor at the following events Gartner IT Symposium – Orlando, Florida

GitHub Universe - San Francisco, California

Microsoft Ignite, Chicago, Illinois

TBM Conference - San Diego, California

