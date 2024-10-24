IBM and Microsoft partnership

Making enterprise-wide transformations a reality by accelerating hybrid cloud and AI strategies.
IBM® and Microsoft are well positioned to meet clients on their transformation journey with an open and collaborative approach to drive positive business outcomes.
Together, we help our clients implement and govern generative AI with solutions that embrace multiple models across hybrid cloud environments. Our teams offer a robust partner network of professionals who are industry-smart and multicloud adept.
Clients can directly access IBM’s growing list of SaaS and customer-managed offerings, including AI, cloud and automation software on the Azure Marketplace. IBM Consulting® offers 80+ listings on the marketplace.
IBM Software—Azure Marketplace
IBM, Neudesic and Nordcloud (acquired by IBM) were recognized for their ability to use Microsoft's technology to help clients succeed in today's fast-paced digital landscape.
IBM, Neudesic and Nordcloud were recognized as finalists for innovation and expertise across 4 categories and in different geographies.
IBM Consulting® specializes in Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® (ARO). This commitment has helped us become recognized in 7 categories for this year’s Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, while helping clients simplify their application modernization journey.
IBM established 41 centers of Microsoft competencies across 170 countries and grew Azure certifications to 39 thousand. Our advanced specializations grew to 6 and we earned an Expert MSP designation.
IBM, Microsoft and Red Hat provide customers the ability to drive increased value from their choice of buying and deploying IBM technology on Microsoft Azure together with their cloud preference and investment in native Azure services and skills.
The growing IBM software portfolio spans Data and AI (including watsonx) Automation, Security and Sustainability while IBM Consulting lists 50+ offerings.
IBM Software offerings are available on the Azure Marketplace as SaaS (including StreamSets) and customer-managed options and align with customers who seek to draw down their Microsoft spend commitment.
With a keen focus on innovation and sustainability, IBM Maximo® Application Suite on Microsoft Cloud is helping to improve a system that supports the operating efficiencies and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities.
Wintershall Dea ramps up data science across its organization with IBM AI@Scale
Hear from hackathon leaders and participants as they share their experiences and insights on how to create prototypes and MVPs using Copilot.