Introducing the watsonx platform on Microsoft Azure

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries by enabling advanced analytics, automation, and personalized experiences. According to The business value of AI, from the IBM Institute of Business Value, AI adoption has more than doubled since 2017. Enterprises are taking an intentional design approach to hybrid cloud and AI to drive technology decisions and enable adoption of Generative AI. According to the McKinsey report, The economic potential of generative AI: The next productivity frontier (link resides outside ibm.com), generative AI is projected to add USD 2.6 to USD 4.4 trillion to the world economy annually increasing the impact of all AI by 15 to 40 percent.

Today, at IBM Think 2024, we are excited to announce that the IBM watsonx AI and data platform is supported by IBM to run on Microsoft Azure and available to purchase through IBM and our business partner ecosystem as a customer-managed solution on Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO). The watsonx platform is available to procure through the Azure marketplace.

Enterprises want to access a full technology stack to train, tune, and deploy AI models, foundations, or machine learning across the organization with trusted data and governance across the entire lifecycle of data and AI. Our clients want to use models from IBM, our partner ecosystem, and the open source community. They want to access data, deploy models and govern across multiple environments – on-premises, private cloud and public cloud, including Microsoft Azure. Enterprises are turning to the IBM watsonx platform for its four core principles: Open, Targeted, Trusted, and Empowering.