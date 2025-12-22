API management solutions

Build, secure and manage APIs fasters with unified control across hybrid and multicloud environments

Gartner Logo

IBM Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management

 

Recognized for 10 consecutive years

Modernize APIs management with speed and control

APIs power digital transformation and AI, but manual workflows, API sprawl, and fragmented tools slow teams down. IBM unifies the full API lifecycle with AI-powered automation to simplify API Management while offering enterprise-grade governance to expose APIs to AI agents—so developers can deliver faster without compromising control.

Balancing speed with API governance

Security and compliance bottlenecks slow API delivery. Developers need policy-as-code and automated guardrails to keep teams fast and compliant.
Consistent API developer experience

Diverse runtimes can create inconsistent API designs. With unified standards and automated portals, teams can build and onboard faster.
API lifecycle management at scale

As organizations grow, APIs multiply faster. Manage the entire API lifecycle—from design to retirement—at scale with integrated visibility and automation.
API observability & reliability

Gain real-time insights into API performance and usage with unified monitoring tools to reduce downtime and errors.

Related products

Our products help businesses securely design, deploy, and scale APIs to accelerate innovation, improve connectivity, and drive digital transformation.

Seamlessly develop, manage, secure and socialize all your API types, wherever they live.

Transform AI pilots into production with enterprise integration – in one unified iPaaS

High security application gateway for modern, traditional and hybrid cloud workloads

Better app speed and quality with an AI-powered integration software solution

2025 Gartner® Report: Critical Capabilities for API Management

 

IBM ranks #1 in 5 out of the 6 Use Cases in 2025 Gartner® Report: Critical Capabilities for API Management

Consulting services

Build once, iterate rapidly, and deploy anywhere—leveraging hybrid‑cloud, microservices, DevOps, APIs, and mobile tools to accelerate time-to-market, scale efficiently, and ensure enterprise-grade quality.

