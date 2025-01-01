Apache Hadoop is scalable and cost-effective when processing large data volumes, so it's a popular open-source framework for many organizations.

Unfortunately, enterprises with traditional data warehouses are usually based on Structured Query Language (SQL), making the Apache Hadoop ecosystem difficult for users and developers who have relied on SQL queries to extract data.



With Apache Hive's SQL intellect, you can write SQL-like queries called hive query language (HQL) to extract data from Hadoop without learning another language, taking advantage of Hadoop's power to save you time and money.

