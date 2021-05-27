As recent rising ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure have shown, the threat landscape has crossed over from the digital world to the physical. With the US Federal government furthering their investment in hybrid cloud, new approaches for cybersecurity should focus on protecting both systems as well as data - no matter where it is – either on premises, in the cloud or at the edge.

IBM has created a cyber response training facility in Washington D.C. which will leverage X-Force teams and IBM technology to host simulated experiences to improve incident response capabilities.