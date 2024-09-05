IBM Z resources

Find resources and communities for IBM Z, ranging from support and services to training and technical information
Technical resources
Developer resources

Access tips, code patterns, demos and tutorials.

 Explore IBM Developer
IBM Redbooks®

Find expert guidance, specialized topics and documentation.

 Explore Redbooks
Content solutions

Discover everything you need to understand and use a product or function.

 Explore content solutions
Skills and training
IBM training
Explore training and learning paths. Earn badges and credentials to showcase your expertise and build new skills.
IBM Z® education
Develop the right mainframe skills to make the most of your investment in IBM Z systems and software.
IBM Z Xplore
Get hands-on experience across a variety of technologies with our mainframe-focused learning platform.
Maintenance, licensing and flexible pricing Upgrade your warranty

Explore warranty and maintenance options for your IBM Z systems.

 Protect your investment Flexible pricing

See our tailored fit pricing model for simpler, more economical IBM Z system pricing.

 Optimize your costs Global financing

Discover customized payment options from the industry's top IT financier with IBM Global Financing.

 Set a payment strategy Warranties and licenses

Explore Limited Warranty and license agreements applicable to IBM machines.

 Browse warranties and licenses Software order management

Order IBM Z systems software, manage software licenses, view software inventory and more.

 Visit IBM Shopz
Fixes and updates
Fix Central

Get fixes and updates for your system's software, hardware and operating system.

 Visit Fix Central
IBM Z and LinuxONE Security Portal

Stay informed about patch data, CVSS ratings and security notices that address critical concerns.

 Register for the portal
Why register for the Security Portal?

You get critical security information without public disclosure that could place systems in danger.

 Learn more
Find support IBM Partner Plus
Log in or become an IBM Partner Plus member and start growing your business.
Independent Software Vendors
Find an ISV software or service provider and see testimonials and stories for IBM Z and LinuxONE.
IBM Entitled Systems Support (ESS) portal
Find hardware configuration, ownership, warranty, services and machine-sensed data information.
Find services IBM Technology Expert Labs infrastructure services
Get infrastructure services for IBM servers, mainframes and storage delivered by IBM Technology Services.
IBM Garage™
Accelerate your digital transformation with leading technologies, proven methodologies, innovative ideas and our expert guidance.
Software migration
With expertise from thousands of successful migrations, our services team is dedicated to making sure your migration is successful.
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Z can help you unlock new value and move your business forward.