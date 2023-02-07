Process Mining and RPA: The automation power couple

So far, we’ve looked at how Process Mining can be used to maximize the value of RPA by showing where and how RPA can be applied to deliver the greatest returns.

But what does that mean in reality?

First, it’s useful to recap the many benefits of using RPA as a standalone solution. When it’s used to automate repetitive, mundane tasks like data entry and batch file re-naming, RPA can:

Deliver value fast: Time to value with RPA can be as little as days or hours, as bots can be created quickly and easily with low-code RPA tools.

Eliminate human error: A bot performs its allotted task correctly each time, eliminating the human error associated with copy and paste and data entry activities.

Increase productivity: Intelligent bots can perform labor-intensive tasks at a much faster rate than humans and can perform them 24/7 with no loss of performance.

Boost employee engagement: AI-powered automation frees humans from mundane tasks and allows them to focus on higher-value, more enjoyable work.

Beat labor shortages: Bots can perform tasks for which the organization previously had to hire people, supporting business continuity in a time of chronic labor shortages.

When RPA is used together with Process Mining, these benefits increase exponentially. The two solutions used together enable the organization to: