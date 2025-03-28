In modern software development, the SDK and API are two principal tools you’ll encounter. They share plenty in common, and sometimes there’s confusion around what they each do.

At their core, both the SDK and the API enable you to enhance the functionality of your application with relative ease. To deliver on the promise of either or both—and improve the experience both in-house and for end-users—it’s important to understand how both tools work on the backend, how they differ and how they contribute to the overall development process.