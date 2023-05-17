How OLAP and AI can enable better business

OLAP database systems have significantly evolved since their inception in the early 1990s. Initially, they were designed for handling large volumes of multidimensional data, enabling businesses to perform complex analytical tasks, such as drill-down, roll-up and slice-and-dice.

Early OLAP systems were separate, specialized databases with unique data storage structures and query languages. This siloed approach often resulted in data redundancy and complexity, hampering integration with other business systems. In the 2010s, columnar OLAP (C-OLAP) and in-memory OLAP (IM-OLAP) technologies gained prominence. C-OLAP optimized data storage for faster query processing, while IM-OLAP stored data in memory to minimize data access latency and enable real-time analytics. These advancements further enhanced the performance and scalability of OLAP systems.

Today, OLAP database systems have become comprehensive and integrated data analytics platforms, addressing the diverse needs of modern businesses. They are seamlessly integrated with cloud-based data warehouses, facilitating the collection, storage and analysis of data from various sources.