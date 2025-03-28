In contrast to waterfall development, agile is defined by its iterative approach to project management. Instead of drafting lengthy project requirements at the onset, an agile team breaks out the product into specific features, and they tackle each one under a specific time constraint, known as a sprint.

Agile project management requires a cross-functional, self-organizing team that typically consists of five to nine members. Together, they develop a workable piece of software during each sprint, which combines with other functional code from previous iterations. By the end of the sprint timebox, the team demos their work to stakeholders for feedback, allowing them to be flexible in their approach to software development. Since the team has access to frequent feedback, they can adapt the product roadmap during the development lifecycle to ensure that functionality truly meets user expectations. In a waterfall approach, customer involvement typically coincides with the delivery of the final product, which can be costly when requirements are misinterpreted or documented incorrectly.

There were 17 individuals who found the waterfall project management system to be a highly ineffective, and in 2001, their ideas around the software development process culminated in a piece of work known as the “Agile Manifesto”. This document highlights specific values and principles to prioritize within software development workstreams, and it has yielded a number of popular agile frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Feature Driven Development (FDD), and Extreme Programming. Since then, agile software development has increased in popularity, especially when compared to the waterfall model.