Waterfall methodology, also known as the linear sequential lifecycle model, is defined by its linear, structured approach to project management. It is made up of a series of steps that are completed in sequential order within the software development life cycle (SDLC). These steps are typically tracked through Gantt chart visualizations. Dr. Winston W. Royce is credited with developing this approach, which he documented in his 1970 paper, “Managing the Development of Large Software Systems".
Since its publication, variations of waterfall have emerged, but there is general consensus around the following steps within the process:
In contrast to waterfall development, agile is defined by its iterative approach to project management. Instead of drafting lengthy project requirements at the onset, an agile team breaks out the product into specific features, and they tackle each one under a specific time constraint, known as a sprint.
Agile project management requires a cross-functional, self-organizing team that typically consists of five to nine members. Together, they develop a workable piece of software during each sprint, which combines with other functional code from previous iterations. By the end of the sprint timebox, the team demos their work to stakeholders for feedback, allowing them to be flexible in their approach to software development. Since the team has access to frequent feedback, they can adapt the product roadmap during the development lifecycle to ensure that functionality truly meets user expectations. In a waterfall approach, customer involvement typically coincides with the delivery of the final product, which can be costly when requirements are misinterpreted or documented incorrectly.
There were 17 individuals who found the waterfall project management system to be a highly ineffective, and in 2001, their ideas around the software development process culminated in a piece of work known as the “Agile Manifesto”. This document highlights specific values and principles to prioritize within software development workstreams, and it has yielded a number of popular agile frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Feature Driven Development (FDD), and Extreme Programming. Since then, agile software development has increased in popularity, especially when compared to the waterfall model.
Inspired by the game of rugby, agile scrum emphasizes teamwork to meet deliverables, similar to the way that forwards need to work together in a scrum to gain possession of a rugby ball. The skillset of the agile scrum team varies, but they usually include the following roles:
Other team members of an agile team can vary, but they typically include users from a variety of disciplines, such as design, analytics, QA, and development. These individuals collaborate together to decide on how much work to take on and how they will complete it.
Agile methodologies are also defined by the ways in which the team comes together. There are specific meetings which help facilitate the workflow across the team. Some of them include the following:
While development teams have been successful under either project management approach, there is certainly more momentum around agile processes. It’s not hard to see why when we observe the benefits that it can offer companies today. While there are a number of project management tools that can help teams track progress, IBM can also provide systems to enable developers to code in a more agile way.
