IBM Z® OMEGAMON® AI for Networks collects network performance management data across IBM Z systems. It can proactively monitor and manage the network performance of IBM Z systems resources and mission-critical applications. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.
IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for Networks senses poor or unstable network connections that hamper application performance. It also determines which traffic is cryptographically protected with z/OS® Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) and helps you quickly pinpoint root causes to maintain high service availability and improve user productivity. It enables managing multiple IBM Z systems and network stacks from a single interface to improve user productivity and operational scalability.
Integrate with other products within the OMEGAMON family to deliver seamless z/OS management capabilities.
Summary of features and updates for Z OMEGAMON AI for Networks
Discover version 6.1, a new stand-alone product that delivers new machine learning
Standardize events, incidents, problems and availability management across domains and platforms.
Use extensive integration with NetView® for z/OS, Tivoli® Enterprise Portal, OMEGAMON suites, IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps, system automation and open platforms to achieve operational excellence.
Take advantage of added monitoring support for Enterprise Extender (EE) and High-Performance Router (HPR) connections, Shared Memory Communications, 10 GbE RoCE Express and Internal Shared Memory.
Monitor IP security to detect intrusions and identify culprits. Protect traffic with z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology monitoring.
Track FTP job status and monitor performance throughput with alert notifications and automated actions to correct problems.
Enable IT teams to proactively identify common operational issues and define alert thresholds with OMEGAMON AI Insights.
Get better problem analysis and increased problem resolution functions with enhanced 3270 UI near-term historical display support. It is designed to perform real-time and historical problem analysis on your networking resources in a single interface.
Find network resources quickly with the FIND command for easier use. You can debug network issues faster with PING, NSLOOKUP and TRACERTE commands.
Fast-track problem isolation using product navigation jump commands such as NETWORK (or NETMENU), VTAM (or VTAMMENU), TCPIP (or TCPIPMENU) and OSA.
Get detailed OSA-Express performance information for your enterprise. Verify whether the ports associated with a particular OSA adapter have errors or have been configured correctly. Enable proactive alerting so support teams can respond to and avoid traffic issues or buffer space constraints.
Display availability and performance statistics for Internet Key Exchange (IKE) tunnels known to the IKE daemon for a specific stack. View the IP stack security configuration information and IP stack security statistics and monitor all zERT TLS (Transport Layer Security) and Secure Shell (SSH) security sessions.
Use IBM Z OMEGAMON AI Insights as an AI/ML model to process a curated list of key performance indicators to identify anomalies that are indicative of poor performance and trends.
Use the IBM Z OMEGAMON Data Provider to help detect problems quickly, determine response and automate actions to remediate and prevent future occurrences.
Use an expanded list of 3270 UI workspaces, including Enterprise Mainframe Networks Health, Enterprise TCPIP and VTAM Overview, TCPIP Address Space Details, VTAM Address Space Details, VTAM Buffer Pools and VTAM Buffer Pool Details, Shared Memory Communications over Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) or Shared Memory Communications over RDMA (SMC-R) and Dynamic Virtual IP Addresses (DVIPA) currently in use.
Tivoli® Management Services must already be installed. Versions of all the required products for IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for Networks are provided in the product package.
However, if you already installed V5.1.0 of another IBM Z OMEGAMON monitoring agent on z/OS in your enterprise, you can use the currently installed Tivoli Management Service components.
Explore the required levels of software for Tivoli Management Services components, z/OS, Tivoli NetView for z/OS, and other software.
Deploy on any IBM Z processor capable of running z/OS V2.3.0 or later.
Use a comprehensive management suite to monitor, collaborate, automate, manage network and workloads in the z/OS environment.
Monitor and manage your z/OS environment with problem insights and open platform integration.
Stream OMEGAMON data to enhance observability on z/OS.
Explore IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for Networks. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.