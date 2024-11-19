IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for CICS enables systems programmers and subject matter experts (SMEs) to effectively manage and optimize CICS Transaction Server and CICS Transaction Gateway environments. It provides detailed insights to quickly detect, diagnose and resolve performance issues in real time, capturing anomalous transaction behavior to prevent future problems. This tool enhances the reliability and efficiency of CICS workloads, ensuring service levels are met.

IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for CICS is also available as part of IBM Z Monitoring Suite and IBM Z Service Management Suite—a single tool set for the management of z/OS environments.