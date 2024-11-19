Simplify monitoring and performance management for IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS and CICS Transaction Gateway for z/OS with problem insights and deep root-cause analysis
IBM Z® OMEGAMON® AI for CICS® is a monitoring tool that delivers real-time and historical insights into the performance of CICS Transaction Server and CICS Transaction Gateway systems. This tool is part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.
IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for CICS enables systems programmers and subject matter experts (SMEs) to effectively manage and optimize CICS Transaction Server and CICS Transaction Gateway environments. It provides detailed insights to quickly detect, diagnose and resolve performance issues in real time, capturing anomalous transaction behavior to prevent future problems. This tool enhances the reliability and efficiency of CICS workloads, ensuring service levels are met.
IBM Z OMEGAMON AI for CICS is also available as part of IBM Z Monitoring Suite and IBM Z Service Management Suite—a single tool set for the management of z/OS environments.
Updates on new features and enhancements
It enables proactive identification and resolution of performance and operational issues by providing real-time monitoring and alerting for CICS environments. This minimizes downtime and ensures consistent service levels.
Provides detailed insights into CICS transaction behavior, allowing administrators to capture and analyze anomalous activities, optimize resource usage and improve overall system performance.
As part of the IBM Z Monitoring Suite and IBM Z Service Management Suite, OMEGAMON AI for CICS integrates seamlessly with other monitoring tools, providing a unified and efficient approach to managing z/OS environments.
Integrates with OMEGAMON AI Insights to identify and forecast CICS transaction and resource performance by using AI/ML models. It processes key performance indicators to detect anomalies, predict trends and prevent issues. Also, configures the OMEGAMON Data Provider to stream details of unusual transaction behavior or bottlenecks metrics to open platforms.
Provides real-time visibility and performance analysis for CICS Transaction Server and CICS Transaction Gateway on z/OS. With intuitive workspaces, it enables operators and CICS experts to monitor, detect and resolve issues quickly, ensuring proactive management and optimal system health.
It can also notify users when CICSplex VSAM data sets experience string waits or excessive CI/CA splits, enabling immediate action to prevent performance degradation.
Delivers in-depth analysis and real-time monitoring of CICS transactions, including response times, resource usage, transaction paths and program execution. It enables users to track and troubleshoot both synchronous and asynchronous processing, with detailed performance insights available for real-time and historical data. Also, it provides visibility into VSAM usage and program statistics, helping domain experts quickly diagnose and resolve performance issues.
Enables users to quickly fix storage problems directly from the enhanced user interface as they can view and modify CICS Task Storage Areas inflight.
Simplifies OMEGAMON deployment by reducing required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters. It also includes automatic discovery of system properties, making the deployment process faster and easier.
Simplifies monitoring and management by providing a single interface with customizable dashboards and reports that consolidate key metrics and performance indicators. It enables operators and domain experts to see and understand application and system events, using tools like the CICSplex Application Trace page and CICSplex Event Processing attributes to quickly obtain detailed request information and gain a clear overview of system performance, aiding in informed decision-making.