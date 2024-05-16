Achieve best-in-class observability with CICS TG support for Instana® and IBM Z APM Connect (for .NET & .NET core clients), enabling better monitoring and visibility into the performance and behavior of the gateway and its interactions with CICS applications. Its real-time transaction tracking and insights integrate seamlessly across z/OS and distributed systems. It offers simplified logging with structured JSON logs and client-level statistics, improving visibility and resource usage and reducing mean time to resolution.