 Simplified connectivity for logistics
Build an integrated digital logistics ecosystem which enables smarter, more resilient operations
An industry that never sleeps

Running an efficient logistics business presents numerous challenges. Every day involves continuous operations, with dedicated personnel often working extended shifts to ensure timely delivery of goods. Potential obstacles vary from adverse weather conditions and mechanical issues to evolving industry regulations. To maintain high customer satisfaction, your enterprise must be adaptable, responsive and resilient. This requires extensive data utilization and a strategic approach to integration. 
A connected logistics ecosystem

Seamlessly connect with shippers, freight forwarders, logistics hubs and other partners—to attract and retain customers though efficient, on-time operations.

 Seamless multimodal shipping

Deliver a top-notch multi-modal shipping experience with smooth transitions at each step of the journey, from sea to rail to road. Use your own assets or make matches between shippers and asset providers.

 Support to e-commerce and the last mile

Provide continuous connectivity to e-commerce shipments—from fulfillment to final delivery. Enable dynamic routing, real-time requests, and a more flexible, reliable and faster service.
Product IBM webMethods IBM webMethods provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI. Explore IBM webMethods
Hear what the analysts are saying

As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.

To see how IBM webMethods can enhance your logistics business and service capabilities with the power of data, sign up for product updates.

