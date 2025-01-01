Here’s some help to get you on a path to success with:
Get started for free with IBM® watsonx.ai™ to build with our new studio for foundation models, generative AI and machine learning.
Step 1: Select a region
Once you arrive to the registration page, select a location between Dallas, Frankfurt or Tokyo, whichever is closest to you or where you plan on hosting your data and services.
Step 2: Log in or sign up
If you have an existing IBM Cloud account, log in with your information. If you do not already have a cloud account, you can simply sign up for a free 30 day trial.
Step 3: Start exploring
Take a quick product tour and get started with:
One of the crucial early steps in the AI development process involves trying out different models to determine which best fits a specific use case. To support this exploration, the new, free watsonx.ai demo offers an entry point for users to chat with a large-language model, ask it questions and see how it responds. Users can choose to interact with an IBM-trained Granite foundation model, Meta Llama 3 models, or mixtral 8x7b-instruct model.
The demo previews the watsonx.ai Prompt Lab and is a great introduction for those AI builders beginning their AI journey. Users receive access for 30 days and 20,000 free tokens to power their queries. Only an IBM, Google or LinkedIn account is required to get started.
Need some inspiration for how to use the demo? We asked granite-13b-chat-v2 for you, and it recommended asking...
This demo does not include agents, simultaneous chat with multiple models, multi-modal models or other functionality to enhance results. Models might not have knowledge of recent events.
Get started for free with IBM® watsonx.data™ on IBM Cloud or AWS. In your free watsonx.data trial, you'll receive USD 1,500 to test drive a watsonx.data open data lakehouse instance on IBM Cloud.
For a successful trial experience, we recommended that you are comfortable writing Structured Query Language (SQL) and are familiar with open data and table formats and data management and data engineering concepts.
Step 1: Log in or sign up
Follow the tutorial to learn how to claim your free promo code, apply it, monitor the usage of the credit, get started and size your starter instance of watsonx.data.
Step 2: Deploy your instance of watsonx.data
Open your watsonx.data web console and follow the quickstart guided wizard to help configure your open data lakehouse infrastructure.
Step 3: Start exploring
You'll be able to try out watsonx.data's core capabilities, including:
Get started with your governance strategy to direct, manage and monitor your organization’s AI activities with a free trial of IBM® watsonx.governance™.
Step 1: Log in or sign up
Step 2: Provision and launch
Step 3: Explore watsonx.governance capabilities
Start engaging with watsonx.governance capabilities with a sample project where you can practice:
Explore the resources below for more in-depth training programs and tutorials.
