One of the crucial early steps in the AI development process involves trying out different models to determine which best fits a specific use case. To support this exploration, the new, free watsonx.ai demo offers an entry point for users to chat with a large-language model, ask it questions and see how it responds. Users can choose to interact with an IBM-trained Granite foundation model, Meta Llama 3 models, or mixtral 8x7b-instruct model.

The demo previews the watsonx.ai Prompt Lab and is a great introduction for those AI builders beginning their AI journey. Users receive access for 30 days and 20,000 free tokens to power their queries. Only an IBM, Google or LinkedIn account is required to get started.



Need some inspiration for how to use the demo? We asked granite-13b-chat-v2 for you, and it recommended asking...



"Can you provide a pre-built model for fraud detection in financial transactions, and how does it compare to traditional rule-based systems?"

"How can I customize the pre-built speech recognition model to recognize and transcribe speech in my specific accent or dialect?"

"What are the most common use cases for watsonx.ai in healthcare, and how can I apply it to improve patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows?"

This demo does not include agents, simultaneous chat with multiple models, multi-modal models or other functionality to enhance results. Models might not have knowledge of recent events.