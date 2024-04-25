Chat with watsonx models

In this first release of the watsonx.ai demo, you can access 5 model types:

granite-13b-chat-v2 , trained by IBM Research on enterprise-relevant data

llama-3-8b-instruct , new model, optimized for speed

llama-3-70b-instruct , new model, optimized for accuracy

llama-2-13b-chat , optimized for speed

llama-2-70b-chat, optimized for accuracy

You can start multiple chat sessions with any of these models and use them for various tasks, including providing information and research help, engaging in conversation, aiding in education, offering creative assistance, problem solving, and entertainment through games and quizzes. Although the tool is not designed as a consumer solution, it can be a valuable resource for AI developers and researchers to test some watsonx AI models.

As part of your watsonx.ai demo, you will have access for 30 days and receive 20,000 free tokens. If you run out of tokens, you can subscribe to watsonx.ai.