Direct, manage and monitor your AI using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent, explainable AI
Regardless of where your artificial intelligence (AI) is deployed, IBM® watsonx.governance™ empowers you to accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows to adopt AI at scale.

See the watsonx.governance pricing tiers to get started with an integrated solution to direct, manage and monitor your generative AI and machine learning models, deployed anywhere, on cloud or on- premises.
Pricing tiers (SaaS)
Trial  Free Getting started Start your free trial Essentials Individuals, POCs Standard Enterprise, production use

Resource unit1 per

  • Evaluation2

  • Global explanation4

  • 500 local explanations5

Evaluations2 are calculations for

  • Generative AI or ML quality

  • LLM or ML drift

  • LLM or ML model health

  • ML fairness

 

     

Predictive and foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking and automatic documentation of facts.

  • Maximum 200 resource units1

  • Maximum 1k records per evaluation2

  • Maximum to 3 rows per use case

  • Maximum to 3 use cases

  • Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4

  • Maximum of 1 inventory

Predictive and foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking and automatic documentation of facts.

  • Maximum 50k records per evaluation2

  • Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4

  • Maximum 500 inventories

USD 0.60 * per resource unit

Future availability3

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Software pricing

IBM watsonx.governance is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.governance software is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Essentials SaaS tier.
Take the next step

Try watsonx.governance at no cost or talk to an IBM expert.

Footnotes

Capacity Unit Hour pricing depends on the environment and tools utilized within a billing month.

For foundation model inference, charges are based on a Resource Unit (RU) metric which is equivalent to 1000 token (including both input and output tokens). 

IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.

Global Explanation identifies features that have the most impact on the behavior of your model.

Local Explanation explains an individual transaction of a predictive ML model.

Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.