Home
AI and ML
watsonx
watsonx.governance
Regardless of where your artificial intelligence (AI) is deployed, IBM® watsonx.governance™ empowers you to accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows to adopt AI at scale.
See the watsonx.governance pricing tiers to get started with an integrated solution to direct, manage and monitor your generative AI and machine learning models, deployed anywhere, on cloud or on- premises.
Resource unit1 per
Evaluation2
Global explanation4
500 local explanations5
Evaluations2 are calculations for
Generative AI or ML quality
LLM or ML drift
LLM or ML model health
ML fairness
Predictive and foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking and automatic documentation of facts.
Maximum 200 resource units1
Maximum 1k records per evaluation2
Maximum to 3 rows per use case
Maximum to 3 use cases
Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4
Maximum of 1 inventory
Predictive and foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking and automatic documentation of facts.
Maximum 50k records per evaluation2
Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4
Maximum 500 inventories
USD 0.60 * per resource unit
Future availability3
1 Capacity Unit Hour pricing depends on the environment and tools utilized within a billing month.
2 For foundation model inference, charges are based on a Resource Unit (RU) metric which is equivalent to 1000 token (including both input and output tokens).
3 IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.
4 Global Explanation identifies features that have the most impact on the behavior of your model.
5 Local Explanation explains an individual transaction of a predictive ML model.
Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.