Power AI applications with real-time operational data, vector search and enterprise context in one open, scalable architecture
Challenges
Many AI apps rely on static content, delayed pipelines or isolated systems. But the highest-value use cases depend on operational data that constantly changes—transactions, customer interactions, events, and app signals. When data is hard to access or slow to activate, AI stays stuck in pilots instead of supporting real-world decisions and actions.
Solution
watsonx.data helps organizations turn operational data into AI-ready context through open formats, fit-for-purpose engines and intelligent access across the enterprise data estate. For real-time workloads, that can include Astra DB, a Cassandra-based NoSQL engine designed for high-throughput reads and writes, low latency and always-on availability - delivered as a fully managed cloud service on AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure across 30+ regions.
Capture events, transactions, interactions and application signals as they happen. Stream event data through real-time processing platforms, while storing operational data directly in a high-performance NoSQL engine for low-latency access.
Continuously enrich and process live streams, then store and serve them through watsonx.data with a Cassandra-based NoSQL engine. Support high-throughput reads and writes while combining operational data with vector search and enterprise context.
Deliver real-time context to personalized experiences, IoT, banking, retail and supply chain use cases. Give teams the scale, security and openness needed to support decisions in milliseconds.
Reduce operational burden with a fully managed, enterprise-grade platform for NoSQL workloads. Eliminate much of the complexity of cluster management, patching and tuning so teams can focus on building and running applications instead of maintaining infrastructure. Lower TCO with centralized tooling, automation and more efficient resource utilization.
Build and scale real-time applications faster with familiar APIs, flexible data models and managed infrastructure. Support high-throughput workloads with low latency, elastic scalability, and global availability across clouds and regions—so teams can move from deployment to production quickly and confidently.
Bring operational, analytical and vector data together in a fit-for-purpose architecture that supports real-time outcomes and AI-ready use cases. Enable low-latency access to live data without complex pipelines, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance and openness across the data estate.
Support recommendations, trips and orders, wallets, payments and rewards with always-on access to fast-changing operational data.
Power fleet tracking, inventory visibility and shipment updates with real-time ingest and processing.
Deliver responsive search, personalization and campaign experiences at scale with low latency and high throughput.
Support payment processing, fraud detection and trading systems that depend on fast reads, writes and contextual retrieval.
Ingest and act on application signals, device events and network performance data in real time.