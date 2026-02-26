Crop growers across the world are facing increasingly difficult conditions. With changes in climate making weather patterns harder to predict, traditional irrigation methods no longer deliver sufficient yield. At the same time, the agricultural business is heavily impacted by trends, making agility crucial for success.

SupPlant works to help farmers optimize irrigation to support stronger crop yields while saving water by optimizing their usage. Using specialized in-field hardware and a proprietary software algorithms, SupPlant gives farmers tailored recommendations to support the real-time needs of crops. Aiming to expand, SupPlant recognized that it could use the rich data it has gathered to create a sensor-less solution, making smart irrigation methods accessible for small to medium-sized farms. At the same time, the company aimed to expand into B2B2C operations, helping sellers of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides connect with these smaller customers. The company also adopted a B2G approach, helping governments understand their food security landscape, preforming as an insurance policy to better understand where to focus their efforts on a national level.

“Around 90% of the world’s farmers are running small-scale operations,” begins Lior Naaman, Chief Marketing Officer at SupPlant. “Often, they have little experience with technology and lack resources to install hardware. By redesigning our technology to meet their needs, we aimed to help significantly raise crop productivity across the world.”

