Banking at 5 milliseconds: How Bud Financial built a data-intelligence platform on IBM watsonx.data

Bud’s primary goal is to act as the customer-intelligence layer for banks, offering a full view of behavior through financial data enrichment.

When a customer makes a purchase—say, a cup of coffee—Bud’s system receives the raw transaction data from the bank and it categorizes it (for example, Food → Coffee → Coffee shops). It then identifies the merchant, attaches a logo and location and determines whether the purchase is recurring.

This process happens before the user even receives their payment notification. The enriched information flows back into the bank’s systems to power:

Fraud detection and risk scoring

Personal financial-management tools for end users

Customer support insights for advisors and service agents

Targeted product recommendations and upsell opportunities, made possible by understanding a customer’s spending patterns and financial profile

The technical constraint is unforgiving: every operation must be completed within the authorization loop of a credit card transaction—no additional delay, no false positives. Mislabeling a payment can lead to disputes or unnecessary fraud triggers. Therefore, Bud’s design prioritizes speed and certainty and skips uncertain classifications rather than risk an incorrect result.