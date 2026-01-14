Banking at 5 milliseconds: How Bud Financial built a data-intelligence platform on IBM watsonx.data

Bud Financial’s engineering team incorporated IBM technology into an architecture that enriches financial transactions in under five milliseconds with greater than 97% accuracy.
Bud Financial (Bud) helps banks, credit unions and fintechs convert raw transactional data into customer intelligence that supports real-time behavioral insights, personalized services and informed decision-making.
London-based Bud’s clients range from fintech startups to global banks. Its largest customer serves more than 10 million retail users and processes over 500 million transactions each month, a scale that demands reliability and precision at every stage. One of its most prominent customers, HSBC, adopted Bud’s technology in 2019 and was so impressed that they later became an investor.
Together, IBM and Bud’s engineering team built an architecture that enriches each financial transaction in under five milliseconds with greater than 97% accuracy. The architecture does so by classifying the purchase, mapping the merchant, adding geolocation and category tags and detecting recurring or unusual patterns—allowing banks to surface real-time insights the moment a transaction occurs.
Bud’s primary goal is to act as the customer-intelligence layer for banks, offering a full view of behavior through financial data enrichment.
When a customer makes a purchase—say, a cup of coffee—Bud’s system receives the raw transaction data from the bank and it categorizes it (for example, Food → Coffee → Coffee shops). It then identifies the merchant, attaches a logo and location and determines whether the purchase is recurring.
This process happens before the user even receives their payment notification. The enriched information flows back into the bank’s systems to power:
The technical constraint is unforgiving: every operation must be completed within the authorization loop of a credit card transaction—no additional delay, no false positives. Mislabeling a payment can lead to disputes or unnecessary fraud triggers. Therefore, Bud’s design prioritizes speed and certainty and skips uncertain classifications rather than risk an incorrect result.
Bud’s architecture is engineered to deliver near real-time (sub-5-millisecond) enrichment and greater than 97% accuracy across millions of daily transactions. The system integrates Astra DB, part of IBM watsonx.data®, Google BigQuery and Bud’s proprietary models into a modular pipeline that supports real-time classification, contextualization and analytics on a global scale.
Bud’s ingestion engine connects to multiple data sources, real-time payment streams and batch banking feeds, allowing flexible integration with varying client systems. Each deployment can run in-region or in-country to comply with data-residency regulations for financial institutions.
Bud’s in-house AI models analyze transaction data upon ingestion. Each event is categorized, enriched with merchant and geographic information, and returned to the client in milliseconds. Some banks use the enrichment results directly without storing data; others persist enriched transactions for downstream analytics.
Bud’s architecture evolved through three stages: from MySQL to self-managed Apache Cassandra® and finally to Astra DB. This transition delivered the performance and operational simplicity required to support diverse banking workloads that can include multi-environment and hybrid deployments. It includes situations where data must remain in-country or infrastructure must sit close to bank data centers.
Astra DB now serves as Bud’s primary transactional data store, designed to handle unpredictable spikes in volume while meeting client hosting requirements.
For clients that need cross-customer insights, Bud streams enriched transactions into BigQuery, enabling large-scale analysis, pattern detection and reporting. This separation of transactional and analytical workloads enables Bud to maintain both speed and depth in its data processing.
Bud’s enrichment models are trained and maintained entirely in-house. Large foundation models are deliberately excluded from the real-time loop to prevent hallucination and ensure explainability. Instead, Bud relies on its proprietary models supported by human labelers, who continuously verify new or unmatched transaction types. This approach yields greater than 97% classification accuracy while maintaining transparency and governance.
Bud’s system is optimized around three nonnegotiable requirements: precision, reliability and sub-5-millisecond performance. False positives, such as getting the categorization wrong, can create customer confusion or disputes, so the enrichment engine prioritizes correctness and explainability over speculative classification. At the same time, the entire pipeline must operate within the payment-authorization loop, meaning every enrichment decision must be completed in a few milliseconds without adding any perceptible delay for end users.
To prevent these issues, Bud built monitoring processes that ensure human review of any ambiguous transaction categories. The company’s approach also emphasizes observability and regional adaptability: each client can choose whether to deploy in multi-tenant or dedicated environments depending on their compliance needs.
Bud’s enrichment engine runs with greater than 97% accuracy, sub-5 ms latency and global coverage of 20 million merchants and 30 million locations, ensuring banks can classify and contextualize transactions at scale without degrading user experience.
Bud’s client-facing financial-management product, Engage, helps increase digital-channel usage by giving customers a clearer and more trusted view of their spending behavior.
Another Bud offering, Assess, uses enriched transaction data to evaluate “thin-file” borrowers—customers with limited credit history—by assessing real-time affordability and spending patterns, helping lenders make more informed, equitable credit decisions.
Bud’s experience highlights that effective AI in finance requires both automation and human judgment. The team’s “human-in-the-loop” design ensures models stay up to date with new merchant types, payment categories and evolving spending patterns, such as the emergence of ridesharing or “buy now, pay later” transactions.
Continuous monitoring and retraining keep the enrichment system precise, adaptable and explainable—core values for any AI deployed in regulated industries.
Bud Financial’s real-time data platform demonstrates how Astra DB enables low-latency, globally distributed data operations that meet the scale and precision required by modern banking workloads. The combination of the Astra DB managed Cassandra performance and the BigQuery analytical reach provides Bud with a unified architecture for both real-time enrichment and long-range insight generation.
The next step in Bud’s journey is the fusion of transactional and analytical intelligence—bringing customer understanding even closer to real time.
With Astra DB providing the transactional foundation, Bud continues to expand its platform to deliver real-time, explainable intelligence at banking scale.