The right model for your business needs
watsonx.ai® enables AI Developers and machine learning engineers to choose from thousands of state- of- the- art (SOTA) foundation models. It also optimizes the model development process by bringing together customization and tuning methods for specific use cases
With Model Gateway, development teams can choose any model, regardless of where it is deployed or hosted.
Customize models with enterprise data in a matter of hours, not months.
Optimize model performance by leveraging a smaller, task-specific model instead of relying on larger, general-purpose ones.
Deploy models more efficiently to optimize performance and runtimes.
Ground AI applications with structured and unstructured data for improved accuracy and efficiency.
Customize models efficiently through lightweight methods that preserve the core architecture while refining prompts for improved accuracy.
Enables developers to generate high-quality, task-specific unstructured data on demand so they can tune foundation models.
Improve the performance of a pretrained model by training a small set of parameters, preserving the original structure and saving time and resources.
Uses the base model’s previous knowledge as a starting point to tailor the model by tuning it with a smaller, task-specific dataset.
Helps AI models better comprehend and respond to a wide range of queries, from the simple to the highly technical.
Power AI applications using our library of third-party and IBM® Granite® models suitable for AI workflows or bring your own custom foundation model to the platform.
Try watsonx.ai at no cost or continue your journey of discovery.