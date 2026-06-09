IBM Txture

Turn cloud and AI strategy into executable plans—faster, at scale and continuously updated

Contact us
Dashboard interface showing IBM Turbonomic with AI application instances list and analytics charts including scatter and bar graphs

From portfolio chaos to cloud clarity

IBM Txture® is a purpose‑built platform for application portfolio intelligence and IT modernization planning. It ingests data from existing enterprise systems—CMDBs, hypervisors, cloud APIs—to build a unified view of your application portfolio and generate insights and business cases that drive transformation decisions.

Whether building the business case for cloud, planning which workloads go where, preparing for AI or rationalizing a portfolio grown through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), IBM Txture provides the data foundation to act. As a central piece of IBM’s agentic method for application migration and modernization, it accelerates cloud and AI transformation from assessment to execution in 3–5 weeks. 
Turn insight into action with IBM Consulting
IBM Consulting® uses IBM Txture as a core asset to deliver data‑driven cloud and AI modernization—combining platform intelligence with expert guidance to accelerate decisions, de‑risk execution and drive sustained transformation.
Explore IBM Txture consulting
Built for enterprise environments Unified insight across complex application estates

IBM Txture ingests data from enterprise systems—ServiceNow, VMware or RVTools, CMDBs and cloud APIs—to build a continuously updated view of applications, infrastructure and dependencies across hybrid and multicloud environments.

 Cloud-agnostic planning across hybrid and multicloud environments

Modernization recommendations span public cloud, private cloud and container platforms—helping organizations evaluate placement and modernization options based on technical fit, cost and value.

 Backed by 1M+ technology products from our knowledge base

A continuously updated technology knowledge base helps teams identify lifecycle risk, compatibility considerations and modernization opportunities across large application portfolios.
3–5 weeks to first business case 79% potential reduction in person-days 100+ assessment projects 1M+ technology products in KB
Core platform features

IBM Txture continuously monitors your portfolio for technology end-of-life signals, cloud standardization opportunities and IT business value changes, keeping every investment decision grounded in current data, not a point-in-time snapshot. Unlike traditional assessments, IBM Txture stays live between engagements.

Txture cloud modernization

IBM Txture ingests data from existing enterprise systems—ServiceNow, VMware or RVTools, CMDBs and cloud APIs—to create a single, continuously updated view of applications, infrastructure and dependencies across hybrid and multicloud environments. Teams gain clarity without relying on fragmented tools or incomplete inventories.

Txture Unified Application Portfolio Visibility

Classify applications by using Gartner TIME analysis, map to business capabilities and surface redundancy and consolidation opportunities at portfolio scale. IBM Txture identifies functional overlap across merged entities and generates consolidation recommendations with cost-impact modelling.

Txture APA portfolio analysis rationalization

Generate automatic 6R recommendations for every application, with dependency-aware wave plans, target architectures and cost projections across AWS, Azure, GCP and Red Hat®. Covers IaaS, PaaS, CaaS and cloud-to-cloud migrations end-to-end.

Txture Cloud Migration

Replace estimates with platform-generated business cases. Map your IT estate to cloud equivalents, compare scenarios across providers with near-real-time pricing and produce board-ready cost and ROI projections—in weeks, not months.

 

Business-ready cost and economics modeling

IBM Txture uses a 5A AI maturity framework scores every application for AI value, technical readiness and feasibility—embedded in the cloud assessment so modernization and AI transformation plans are designed together, not sequentially. Produces a prioritized AI opportunity roadmap at the application and business capability level.

Txture AI readiness

Use cases

Application portfolio rationalization

Identify redundant, underutilized or low‑value applications by analyzing dependencies, technical debt and business relevance—so portfolios can be simplified and modernized with confidence.
Cloud migration and modernization planning

Evaluate workloads and plan cloud modernization paths by using data‑driven insight into architectures, dependencies and placement options across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Hybrid and multicloud cost optimization

Understand cloud economics across providers with right‑sizing analysis and cost modeling that helps teams optimize costs while improving workload placement decisions.
Building business cases for IT modernization

Support modernization initiatives with defensible business cases by connecting application data, cloud economics and portfolio insights to financial impact.
Preparing application portfolios for AI initiatives

Assess technical readiness for AI by evaluating applications, data and dependencies—helping teams understand where AI investments are feasible and aligned.
Managing technical debt across large estates

Surface and track technical debt across application portfolios to understand modernization blockers, dependency risk and long‑term sustainability challenges.
Standardizing technology stacks

Analyze technology diversity across portfolios to identify opportunities for consolidation and standardization—reducing complexity, operational overhead and governance effort.
Governing portfolios after growth or change

Maintain portfolio clarity during ongoing change, such as organic growth or M&A, by continuously tracking applications, ownership and overlaps as environments evolve.

Strategic partnerships

Google Cloud

IBM Txture assesses migrations to GCP with 6R recommendations and automates solution architecture generation ensuring Google Cloud is the right fit for each workload. By evaluating placement across Compute Engine, GKE and Cloud Run based on technical fit, cost and AI readiness, near-real-time GCP pricing in IBM Txture's TCO modelling means business cases reflect actual Google Cloud costs, not estimates.

 

Explore our Google Cloud partnership
Employees working on migration assesment to Google Cloud
Take the next step

See how IBM Txture helps organizations gain clarity across application portfolios and modernization priorities. 

  1. Contact us