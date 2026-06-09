IBM Txture® is a purpose‑built platform for application portfolio intelligence and IT modernization planning. It ingests data from existing enterprise systems—CMDBs, hypervisors, cloud APIs—to build a unified view of your application portfolio and generate insights and business cases that drive transformation decisions.

Whether building the business case for cloud, planning which workloads go where, preparing for AI or rationalizing a portfolio grown through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), IBM Txture provides the data foundation to act. As a central piece of IBM’s agentic method for application migration and modernization, it accelerates cloud and AI transformation from assessment to execution in 3–5 weeks.