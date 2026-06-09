Turn cloud and AI strategy into executable plans—faster, at scale and continuously updated
IBM Txture® is a purpose‑built platform for application portfolio intelligence and IT modernization planning. It ingests data from existing enterprise systems—CMDBs, hypervisors, cloud APIs—to build a unified view of your application portfolio and generate insights and business cases that drive transformation decisions.
Whether building the business case for cloud, planning which workloads go where, preparing for AI or rationalizing a portfolio grown through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), IBM Txture provides the data foundation to act. As a central piece of IBM’s agentic method for application migration and modernization, it accelerates cloud and AI transformation from assessment to execution in 3–5 weeks.
IBM Txture ingests data from enterprise systems—ServiceNow, VMware or RVTools, CMDBs and cloud APIs—to build a continuously updated view of applications, infrastructure and dependencies across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Modernization recommendations span public cloud, private cloud and container platforms—helping organizations evaluate placement and modernization options based on technical fit, cost and value.
A continuously updated technology knowledge base helps teams identify lifecycle risk, compatibility considerations and modernization opportunities across large application portfolios.
IBM Txture continuously monitors your portfolio for technology end-of-life signals, cloud standardization opportunities and IT business value changes, keeping every investment decision grounded in current data, not a point-in-time snapshot. Unlike traditional assessments, IBM Txture stays live between engagements.
IBM Txture ingests data from existing enterprise systems—ServiceNow, VMware or RVTools, CMDBs and cloud APIs—to create a single, continuously updated view of applications, infrastructure and dependencies across hybrid and multicloud environments. Teams gain clarity without relying on fragmented tools or incomplete inventories.
Classify applications by using Gartner TIME analysis, map to business capabilities and surface redundancy and consolidation opportunities at portfolio scale. IBM Txture identifies functional overlap across merged entities and generates consolidation recommendations with cost-impact modelling.
Generate automatic 6R recommendations for every application, with dependency-aware wave plans, target architectures and cost projections across AWS, Azure, GCP and Red Hat®. Covers IaaS, PaaS, CaaS and cloud-to-cloud migrations end-to-end.
Replace estimates with platform-generated business cases. Map your IT estate to cloud equivalents, compare scenarios across providers with near-real-time pricing and produce board-ready cost and ROI projections—in weeks, not months.
IBM Txture uses a 5A AI maturity framework scores every application for AI value, technical readiness and feasibility—embedded in the cloud assessment so modernization and AI transformation plans are designed together, not sequentially. Produces a prioritized AI opportunity roadmap at the application and business capability level.
Identify redundant, underutilized or low‑value applications by analyzing dependencies, technical debt and business relevance—so portfolios can be simplified and modernized with confidence.
Evaluate workloads and plan cloud modernization paths by using data‑driven insight into architectures, dependencies and placement options across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Understand cloud economics across providers with right‑sizing analysis and cost modeling that helps teams optimize costs while improving workload placement decisions.
Support modernization initiatives with defensible business cases by connecting application data, cloud economics and portfolio insights to financial impact.
Assess technical readiness for AI by evaluating applications, data and dependencies—helping teams understand where AI investments are feasible and aligned.
Surface and track technical debt across application portfolios to understand modernization blockers, dependency risk and long‑term sustainability challenges.
Analyze technology diversity across portfolios to identify opportunities for consolidation and standardization—reducing complexity, operational overhead and governance effort.
Maintain portfolio clarity during ongoing change, such as organic growth or M&A, by continuously tracking applications, ownership and overlaps as environments evolve.
IBM Txture assesses migrations to GCP with 6R recommendations and automates solution architecture generation ensuring Google Cloud is the right fit for each workload. By evaluating placement across Compute Engine, GKE and Cloud Run based on technical fit, cost and AI readiness, near-real-time GCP pricing in IBM Txture's TCO modelling means business cases reflect actual Google Cloud costs, not estimates.