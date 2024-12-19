IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers provide various categories and options that you can customize when provisioning. Some of these options include AMD, Intel, NVIDIA GPU, network redundancy, storage options, operating systems, monitoring and many more.

Here are the steps required to place an order using the IBM Cloud CLI. We will explain each step in further detail:

Get the bare metal server keyname that you would like to provision based on the wanted processor family, number of cores, drives and many others. Choose the available locations for the server using the keyname from the first step. Using the same aforementioned keyname, choose all the required and optional values for various categories (OS, RAM, and many others) of the bare metal server. Select optional arguments (such as VLANID, subnets, ssh keys, and many more). Provision the bare metal server using the ibmcloud sl order place command with the values obtained from the above steps.

As a prerequisite, make sure to install and configure the IBM Cloud CLI locally.

In the following example, we are looking at the steps used to provision the bare metal server of Dual Intel Xeon Processor Cascade Lake Scalable Family (4 Drives) in San Jose with the OS flavor Windows Server 2022 Standard Edition (64 bit)