Protect sensitive data in Azure and Microsoft Office while keeping control over your keys

The average cost of a data breach is USD 4.35 million, and 83% of organizations have had more than one breach (of which 45% occur in the cloud). With these increases in the frequency and costs data breaches, an enterprise’s data protection and privacy in the cloud is more important than ever.

The data protection needs of organizations are driven by concerns about protecting sensitive information and intellectual property and meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.

Encryption is named the largest cost mitigation, and as such, mandated by many regulators. The effectiveness of encryption depends on the assurance of the keys.

When hosting data with cloud providers, enterprises want to maintain complete authority over their valuable data and associated workloads. This includes no access to sensitive data from the outside, specifically including their cloud providers.