Protect sensitive data in Azure and Microsoft Office while keeping control over your keys

The average cost of a data breach is USD 4.35 million, and 83% of organizations have had more than one breach (of which 45% occur in the cloud). With these increases in the frequency and costs data breaches, an enterprise’s data protection and privacy in the cloud is more important than ever.
The data protection needs of organizations are driven by concerns about protecting sensitive information and intellectual property and meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.
Encryption is named the largest cost mitigation, and as such, mandated by many regulators. The effectiveness of encryption depends on the assurance of the keys.
When hosting data with cloud providers, enterprises want to maintain complete authority over their valuable data and associated workloads. This includes no access to sensitive data from the outside, specifically including their cloud providers.
Deploying extensive encryption is considered the most substantial cost-mitigating factor in the event of a data breach. In fact, the average total reduction in the cost of a breach due to extensive encryption was USD 252,000 in 2022.
Yet, data protection through encryption is only as strong as your ability to protect the keys used to encrypt the data. Clients can either rely on trusting the cloud provider with operational assurance or apply zero-trust principles with technical assurance.
Operational assurance means your cloud provider will not access your data based on trust, visibility and control. Technical assurance, on the other hand, makes certain your cloud provider cannot access your data based on technical proof, data encryption and runtime isolation (and can protect your keys from bad actors).
So, who do you have to protect against? You want to have the highest technical assurance that primarily attackers—but also cloud administrators, vendors, software providers and site reliability engineers (SREs)—can’t access the keys you are using to protect encrypted data from bad actors. IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Crypto Services allows you to leverage technical assurance for your keys in a cloud-native way to keep your keys secure without the need of on-premises deployments or HSMs.
It enables enterprises to have complete authority over their sensitive data, workloads and encryption keys. It’s called Keep Your Own Key (KYOK), and not even IBM Cloud administrators have access.
While technical assurance (as provided with KYOK for integrated IBM Cloud Services) is not available cross-provider, there is another way to gain control over keys, enhance data privacy for sensitive data, reduce risk in the cloud and establish a high-security ecosystem across hyperscalers with customer-managed keys. This is also known as Bring Your Own Key (BYOK).
Securing sensitive data in Microsoft Azure (link resides outside ibm.com) takes a significant stride forward with the adoption of the BYOK or customer-managed key option. This approach empowers businesses to maintain an elevated level of control over their data encryption keys, bolstering the protection of their invaluable information. BYOK ensures that organizations can dictate who accesses their data, mitigating the risk of unauthorized breaches. By retaining ownership of encryption keys, enterprises align with stringent compliance regulations and bolster their security posture. The BYOK option extends beyond conventional security measures, offering end-to-end encryption that safeguards data at rest and in transit.
Implementing BYOK comes with its share of challenges that organizations need to navigate. One notable hurdle is the conflict between on-premises deployments and a cloud-native, cloud-first strategy. BYOK can be at odds with the seamless and flexible nature of cloud environments, potentially impeding the scalability and cost-effectiveness that businesses seek. The process of BYOK itself can be complex and resource-intensive, often requiring considerable effort and investment. Additionally, while cloud solutions aim to enhance security, the division of trust between two vendors might not necessarily translate to a substantial reduction in risk. As businesses look to achieve zero trust while becoming and staying cloud-native, they must seek innovative approaches that balance the benefits of BYOK with the need for simplicity, scalability and a holistic security posture. Can we forge a path towards zero trust without compromising the agility and efficiency that cloud-native strategies offer?
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services allows you to Keep Your Own Key (KYOK) for data encryption,gain complete authority over your data and leverage the highest level of commercial technical assurance built on secured-enclave technology.
Beyond the benefits on a day-to-day base, business continuity is also taken care of, allowing you to work efficiently and consistently across cloud environments or multiple projects in a cloud environment. Hyper Protect Crypto Services with Unified Key Orchestration acts as a highly secured repository for the keys you are distributing for use in other clouds, providing fast recovery in the event of key-loss or a disaster of your chosen cloud region.
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Cloud Services enables end-to-end protection for business processes in the cloud with the following features:
Take the crucial step towards fortifying your Azure environment’s security today by leveraging the power of IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services. Safeguarding sensitive data in the cloud has never been more critical, and with Hyper Protect Crypto Services, you can ensure robust protection while maintaining compliance. Don’t wait to enhance your security posture and embrace a zero-trust framework.
The Hyper Protect Crypto Services with Unified Key Orchestration allows you to do the following:
Watch this video to learn how to protect data with customer-controlled keys and manage compliance in a Microsoft Office 365 environment using IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services with Unified Key Orchestration.
Your data’s security journey begins with having control over the keys you use to encrypt your most important asset—your data.
