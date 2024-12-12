Kubernetes Persistent Volumes backed by IBM Cloud Object Storage Buckets

The rest of the resources are created in the terraform/ directory. The script will create a terraform.tfvars, then execute Terraform.

IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) bucket storage classes are installed by the resources in cos_storage_class.tf. If you had previously followed the Installing the IBM Cloud Object Storage plug-in, there are comments in cos_storage_class.tf that can be used to avoid this step.

The main.tf file creates the rest of the resources:

COS instance and secret keys that are then used to populate a couple of Kubernetes secrets

and that are then used to populate a couple of PVC configured to create a bucket automatically with limited access

configured to create a bucket automatically with limited access Deployment for the nginx image

for the nginx image Service to expose the deployment pods

to expose the deployment pods Ingress to expose the service to the public

Here is a cut down of the PVC:

resource "kubernetes_persistent_volume_claim" "pvc" { metadata { name = local.pvc_nginx_claim_name annotations = { "ibm.io/auto-create-bucket" : "true" "ibm.io/set-access-policy" : "true" spec { storage_class_name = "ibmc-s3fs-standard-regional"

The basics are pretty simple. The annotations allow some configuration (for example automatically creating the bucket and setting the access policy), which means setting the allow list of IPs for the bucket (demonstrated later). The full list of annotations and storage classes can be found in the documentation at “Storing data on IBM Cloud Object Storage.”

Here is a cut down of the nginx deployment:

resource "kubernetes_deployment" "nginx" { spec { spec { container { name = "nginx" image = var.imagefqn_nginx command = ["sh", "-c", "echo '#Success' > /usr/share/nginx/html/index.html ; exec nginx -g 'daemon off;'"] port { container_port = "80" volume_mount { name = "volname" mount_path = "/usr/share/nginx/html" volume { name = "volname" persistent_volume_claim { claim_name = local.pvc_nginx_claim_name

The command echoes a string to the default site file for nginx (index.html). We can test this later to verify success. The volume_mount adds the volume to a directory within the deployment’s pod. The volume configuration ties the PVC to the deployment.

Two more configuration files demonstrate the ability to write contents to a bucket for reading and also share the PVC with another deployment. jekylblog.tf:

Resource “kubernetes_persistent_volume_claim” “jekyllblog” — PVC and associated bucket

Resource “kubernetes_deployment” “jekyllblog” — Deployment that generates a blog and starts a web server. These commands do the work: git clone https://github.com/IBM-Cloud/kubernetes-cos-pvc.git (link resides outside ibm.com). cd kubernetes-cos-pvc/example/jekyllblog/myblog mkdir _site jekyll serve



Then, jekyllnginx.tf has a deployment that mounts the same PVC:

“kubernetes_deployment” “jekyllnginx” — Deployment that creates a symlink to the same PVC. These are the commands: cd /usr/share/nginx rm -rf html ln -s /blog/kubernetes-cos-pvc/example/jekyllblog/myblog/_site html exec nginx -g ‘daemon off;’



Ingress exposes all three of these services with the subdomain nginx.<ingress domain>, jekyllblog,<ingress domain> and jekuyllnginx.<ingress domain>. Here is a cut down:

resource "kubernetes_ingress" "example_ingress" { spec { tls { secret_name = data.ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.ingress_secret hosts = [data.ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.ingress_hostname] } rule { host = "nginx.${data.ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.ingress_hostname}" http { path { backend { service_name = kubernetes_service.nginx.metadata[0].name service_port = 80 rule { host = "jekyllblog.${data.ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.ingress_hostname}" ... rule { host = "jekyllnginx.${data.ibm_container_vpc_cluster.cluster.ingress_hostname}" ...

Write configuration values to terraform/terraform.tfvars and then execute the Terraform configuration:

025-create-resources.sh

Once this is completes, check out the following: